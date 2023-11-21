This 19-Year-Old Pizza Parlor Is Closing on Divisadero Street

Few things hit harder than the closing of a nostalgic, cozy part of a neighborhood. Maybe that’s why it’s hard to hear Little Star Pizza will quit serving its classic deep dish pies at its Divisadero Street location at the end of December. On Instagram, owner Brian Sadigursky celebrated the 19th birthday of the business in the same post he announced the original outpost’s closing. “It has been a marvelous run, and an honor to have been a part of the Western Addition/Nopa/Alamo Square neighborhood,” the post read.

Sadigursky let fans know the second San Francisco location at 400 Valencia Street will remain open. Further, according to the Chronicle, the business’s outpost in Albany and locations of sister business the Star will all keep cranking out pies. Still, Little Star’s Divisadero Street shop joins Arinell Pizza and Patxi’s Pizza’s Inner Sunset location as just two of the recently closed San Francisco pizza parlors. “A sign of the times,” Sadigursky wrote in his post.

North Beach South Asian restaurant expands to Civic Center

There’s a new tenant in the former Ananda Fuara space, which became vacant earlier this year when that longtime vegetarian restaurant closed. The San Francisco Business Times reports the owners of Urban Curry, a halal Indian and Himalayan restaurant at 523 Broadway in North Beach, signed a five-year lease in September for the 1298 Market Street location.

A new award amplifying AAPI chefs just dropped

A prestigious new award, and $10,000 prize, just became available to Asian chefs. The Gold Chef Prize is a collaborative effort from Gold House, an economic and community group for Asian Pacific professionals, and service industry reservation tycoon OpenTable. Applications for the prize are open now through December 15; To enter, chefs submit a video application highlighting their culinary skills and passion for Asian cuisine.

Concert series kicks off at Uptown Oak cafe

The Crown, the high-end coffee shop at 2523 Broadway in Oakland, is now hosting an ongoing concert series of local musicians. The shows come from Working Name Studios, an outfit focusing mostly on experimental and new music. Calling the cafe’s large backspace The Green Room, the upcoming show is on December 1 at 7 p.m. and features musicians like the Diminished Men and Sraya Murtikanti.