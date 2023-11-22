123-Year-Old Union Street Watering Hole Gets a Fancy Upstairs Lounge

Cow Hollow’s Bus Stop Saloon gets ritzier and ritzier all the time. Last summer the 123-year-old bar took on bathroom renovations that cost more than $300,000. Now, the San Francisco Chronicle reports new-ish owners Joseph Wallace and Robert Lemons have transformed the space above the bar into a caviar- and dirty martini-strewn lounge called Left Door, debuting to the public on Wednesday, November 22. “Our hope is that it will serve as a toast to the spirit of the city, especially as we push to keep coming back from the pandemic,” Wallace wrote in an email to the paper.

And indeed the mood is elegant: Drinks are north of $20 by and large but include dirty martinis composed of Monterey Bay seaweed, olive brine, and Hog Island sea salt brine, and Manhattans with TCHO chocolate bitters. Food is luxurious with wagyu beef bites with miso butter for $65 and caviar service that can run up to $210. The bar asks guests to “limit phone usage” and “dress to impress,” invoking a timeless and swanky energy. Opening today but closed on Thanksgiving, Left Door will operate 5:30 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Wednesday, and 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Native American restaurateur cooks big breakfast on Alcatraz

James Beard Award-nominated chef Crystal Wahpepah, of her namesake restaurant Wahpepah’s Kitchen, will cook for representatives from 300 Indigenous tribes across the country. She’ll be serving squash-stuffed burritos amongst other items on Alcatraz, the site of a historic occupation by Native American activists from 1969 to 1971. According to SFGATE, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick says the first 200 breakfast burritos are on him.

Final pop-up of the year for Holder’s House

Sarah Kirnon’s cooking prowess in Oakland can’t be praised enough. After her iconic restaurant Miss Ollie’s closed, the cook headed to Forage Kitchen for a brief tenure as pop-up Holder’s House. Now Kirnon will head to Palmetto on November 25 for a send-off meal for the year, serving sugarcane-grilled jerk chicken and handmade patties.

Sashimi restaurant opens in Outer Richmond

There’s a new outfit for Kusshi oysters, chirashi, and uni from Santa Barbara and Baja alike. Tablehopper writes Hokkaido Sashimi Marketplace at 5423 Geary Boulevard is the new sushi bar and tiny marketplace in the neighborhood. Head over for affordable prices and take-home items including shuck-at-home oysters.

Ghanaian pop-up hits Oakland’s Civic Center

Chef Selasie Dotse’s pop-up e le aɖe Test Kitchen is headed to the Town’s first Black woman-owned wine bar. According to an Instagram post, on December 9 and 10, Dotse will serve items from her arsenal such as doro wat and asa gored gored at Coco Noir Wine Shop & Bar just north of Oakland’s Chinatown at 360 13th Street.