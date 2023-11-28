 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stonemill Matcha Is Making a Comeback and So Are Its Cream Puffs

The owners of nearby ramen shop Taishoken has taken over the business and name, with plans to reopen soon

by Dianne de Guzman
The interior of Stonemill Matcha and its pastry case in San Francisco, which is returning after a closure in August 2023. Patricia Chang
Dianne de Guzman is a deputy editor at Eater SF writing about Bay Area restaurant and bar trends, upcoming openings, and pop-ups.

In August, fans of cafe favorite Stonemill Matcha were caught off guard by the shocking announcement that the business was closing after five years in the Mission. But now, the establishment is primed for a comeback: The matcha-centric business is being resurrected by a fellow restaurant owner and neighbor, with plans to reopen soon, Mission Local reports.

The exterior of Stonemill Matcha in San Francisco with signs on the window proclaiming the business “will be back soon!”
Signage on Stonemill Matcha’s windows proclaim, “We will be back soon!”
Grace Windheim

Locals reported to Eater SF on Monday that the plywood that covered Stonemill’s facade since August had been removed as recently as this past weekend. Signage in the windows — and on the Stonemill Matcha website — indicated that the cafe would soon return. Mission Local found that the owner of ramen shop Taishoken has taken over the business and its name, with plans to install Taishoken chef Yosuke Tajiri to run the cafe.

Fans of Stonemill Matcha’s roster of matcha-laced desserts and drinks, as well as their Japanese dishes and sandwiches, should be pleased to know that Tajiri has confirmed to Mission Local that the cafe will retain its previous food menu.

The building at 561 Valencia Street is a storied space that held another longtime Mission favorite: Bar Tartine. That restaurant closed at the end of 2016 after chefs Nick Balla and Courtney Burns left the business. The closure paved the way for Stonemill Matcha founder and CEO Eijiro Tsukada to take over and renovate the space, with chef Keisuke Akabori of Delage and Saison and pastry chef Mikiko Yui of Statebird Provisions and Coi handling a menu that exposed San Franciscans to “top-notch matcha” and Japanese comfort food.

For now, the reopening date for Stonemill Matcha is still uncertain, but the team is “hopefully” aiming to open its doors sometime in December.

Eater SF reached out to Stonemill Matcha’s new owner and will update the story with more details when available.

