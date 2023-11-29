Groundbreaking Indigenous Restaurant Cafe Ohlone Becomes a Permanent Fixture at UC Berkeley

The relaunch of Cafe Ohlone at its space in UC Berkeley served not only as a space to eat and learn some of the culinary traditions of the Ohlone tribe, it was also a chance to reflect on the university’s role in causing the tribe to lose federal recognition. The partnership was part of a one-year pilot that saw Cafe Ohlone co-owners Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino plating Ohlone dishes at the Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology courtyard for a brief time period — eventually shutting down this past May.

But it turns out, Cafe Ohlone is set to make a comeback. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Medina, Trevino, and general manager Deirdre Greene have all been hired on by the Lawrence Hall of Science to permanently continue with the Cafe Ohlone space, as well as launch other initiatives with the LHS, such as an upcoming virtual reality exhibit. These positions will be “funded by income from Cafe Ohlone” as well as funding from the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research. The cafe is set to reopen in March 2024 with a seasonal schedule, closing during rainy, winter months, the Chronicle reports.

El Garage is temporarily closed, it seems

While it was nice to see Richmond-based Armistice Brewing Company tap fellow Richmond business El Garage to run the kitchen for its new location in Napa, it seems the collab has led to a temporary dearth of quesabirria tacos in its wake. East Bay Nosh reports that the team-up began on November 3, and that the restaurant was closed for a weekend, then a month, and “now folks are marking the place permanently closed across social media.” Despite that, Nosh calls the pause temporary, as the outlet awaits word from the owners.

Tap Anchor Steam kegs in support of Anchor Union

I’m not one for hyperbole, but since Anchor Steam is now closed and its future is up in the air, if someone says they’ve got the “last Anchor Steam kegs currently known in the world (that we know of)” then you run, not walk. Buzzworks in San Francisco is throwing “Running Out of Steam: An Anchor Brewing Beer Bust” from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 9. It’s a free event — attendees can sign up for a free ticket via Brown Paper Tickets — and BuzzWorks promises Anchor Steam styles on draft and by the bottle and can. We’re talking Anchor’s steam beer, California lager, IPAs, pilsner, and more. An Anchor Christmas Ale magnum will also go up on the auction block to support the Anchor SF Cooperative, which is attempting to buy the brewery.

Hobbit reunion at Atelier Crenn

If you had told me I’d be typing the words “the actors who played the Hobbits in Lord of the Rings met up for dinner at Atelier Crenn” today, I wouldn’t have believed you, yet here we are. The San Francisco Standard caught the news that actors Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd shared a meal recently at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant, right on the heels of a group Q&A appearance at sci-fi convention Fan Expo, held at Moscone Center. Monaghan shared a photo of the experience on his Instagram account, writing, “The road goes ever on. @atelier.crenn we got a tour of the kitchen and our table had been given the name “top gun”. Love that. But I wondered later over dessert…which one was Goose?!?”