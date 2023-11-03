Tyler Florence’s Miller & Lux Provisions Opens on Monday at Union Square

Just about two months after announcing plans to install a pair of cafes at San Francisco’s iconic Union Square, celebrity chef Tyler Florence will open the doors to Miller & Lux Provisions on Monday, November 6. That means the restaurant will be up and running in time for the lighting of the city’s massive Christmas tree on Thursday, November 9.

The business technically encompasses two spaces — “one adjacent to Stockton Street offering lunch and all-day brunch options and the other adjacent to Powell Street offering pastries,” per an announcement from the city. Menu details remain scarce, but via Instagram, the chef has teased a rotisserie and an impressive lineup of petits gateaux.

The opening, which comes as a result of a partnership between Florence and the city, has been widely celebrated as a win for downtown San Francisco, which has struggled to retain retail businesses in the wake of the pandemic. But San Francisco Chronicle food critic turned columnist Soleil Ho points out this week that Florence received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city to get the two cafes up and running. The funds, Ho reports, come from a pool of money local officials set aside to “refresh and reinvigorate Powell Street between the Cable Car turnaround and Union Square.”

As Ho points out, one of the Miller & Lux Provisions outposts isn’t on Powell Street. They also lament that $440,000 of the $2 million set aside from the program would go to a business owner as well-established as Florence. For context, the chef also operates an upscale steakhouse called Miller & Lux at Thrive City outside Chase Center and Wayfare Tavern downtown. Additionally, he hosts several shows on the Food Network. Florence also recently announced plans to take over the operations of Town Hall restaurant in SoMa.

Keep an eye on the Miller & Lux Provisions Instagram for updates about the cafe’s offerings and hours.