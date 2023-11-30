A Pioneering Vegan and Gluten-Free Bakery Closes Permanently Today

A popular business on Divisadero Street will ring in its final day of service today, November 30. Wholesome Bakery, known for decadent vegan and gluten-free treats, is closing its permanent location. According to an Instagram post, owner Mandy Harper will say farewell after service concludes today at 3:30 p.m. — but she guarantees the business won’t leave the city; fans can still order her baked goods through the business’ website.

When it opened in 2018, Wholesome Bakery represented the inclusive and allergen-sensitive dining many love about the West Coast. Leaving refined sugar, soy, animal products, and gluten on the side, Wholesome Bakery became a respite for diners in search of cheesecake, scones, and cinnamon rolls they could eat. Baker Mandy Harper, an Arizona-raised member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Nations, inspired many as she got her treats into major retailers including Whole Foods and Bi-Rite.

Chris Bianco’s Napa restaurant opens soon

In September Phoenix-based pizza wiz Chris Bianco announced he’d take the helm at several food outlets on the Carneros Resort and Spa property. Now, the Chronicle reports the newly redone menu at the property’s restaurant Farm will debut on December 8. No, pizza is not on the menu, though the James Beard Award-winning chef’s pizzas will become available at the property’s Market outpost later.

The Mission is losing a fan-favorite venue

Amado’s, located on the corner of 21st and Valencia streets, closed on November 29 after eight years. Owner David Quinby told Mission Local the worst thing to happen to his business was the recently installed bike lane, which runs down the center of the street. Since then, he says, sales have dropped about 80 percent due to lack of parking for would-be concert-goers. “Nobody can get to the place. It’s really sad,” Quinby told the outlet.

New sake bar to land on Nob Hill

In just 400 square feet, the owner of Millbrae’s Vineyard Gate will showcase brilliant Japanese wines to San Franciscans. The Chronicle reports Vineyard Gate Saké Bar will open at 1327 Mason Street in January, bringing high-end craft sake and small snacks including sashimi to the neighborhood.

Loveski Deli and Shake Shack team up

The culinary team at Shake Shack joined forces with Loveski’s Deli, the more casual spin-off from chefs Christopher and Martina Kostow of three Michelin star-earning Meadowood. On December 3 fans can purchase $45 tickets to try the three items — dill pickle fries, smoked cod sandwich, and chocolate hazelnut babka sundae — the two powerhouse outfits came up with at the Marin Country Mart.