Three Michelin-Starred Quince Is Finally Reopening After a Year-Long Closure

Almost a year after closing in January, Quince is set to reopen. The restaurant is the crown jewel in Michael and Lindsay Tusk’s dining empire, which includes Cotogna and Parisian-inspired wine bar Verjus, which the couple has been using for private dining and event space since the pandemic. Quince is one of San Francisco’s only three Michelin-star destinations and will re-open its doors in Jackson Square on November 28. According to an interview with the Chronicle, the chef-owners remodeled the interior dining rooms and refreshed the tasting menu: it’ll be $270 for four courses or $360 for a longer version, though an a la carte menu and bar menu will be available, too.

The importance of Quince in the San Francisco dining world can’t be overstated, and this reopening comes on the heels of the restaurant’s 20th anniversary. Much of the renovation had that history in mind, Lindsay tells the paper, as the owners sought to brighten the space. Menu details are still secret, but Michael says the new approach reflects the physical update: lighter, looser, forward-looking. “We’re looking forward to the other side of San Francisco being what it was and what it can be,” Michael Tusk tells the paper. “By doing this, I hope it will inspire others to stay put.”

Russian Hill Moroccan restaurant faces eviction

Berber, a mainstay at 1516 Broadway, owes about $100,000 to landlord Polk Associates. According to a filing in San Francisco Superior Court, as reported by the San Francisco Business Times, a three-day pay-or-quit notice issued to the restaurant expired in the last week of October. The restaurant owners did not provide comment to the outlet.

Mission District cafe reopens after three years

The Carlins, the family behind 14th Street’s Carlin’s Cafe, have revived the family business after its pandemic-induced shutdown. Mission Local reports the 13-year-old cafe had plenty going on behind the scenes throughout the pandemic, including one of the members of the family succumbing to Alzheimer’s in 2021. Sandwiches and coffee are back on the menu.

Wacky SoMa bar celebrates grand opening

The nameless bar at 312 Harriet Street, also known as That Fuckin’ Bar, is hosting its inaugural bash on November 11. According to the San Francisco Standard, the party starts at 7 p.m. and will feature DJs Soulara and Jason “Jay Ev” Everett on the music front.