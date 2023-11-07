Port Bar’s Landlord Says It’s Time to Go

The owners of the recently vandalized Port Bar at 2023 Broadway are facing another hurdle. According to the San Francisco Business Times Port Bar’s landlord, Phil Leong, is looking to terminate the lease sooner than anticipated by more than two years on the grounds that the bar and venue packs too many people into its space, creating a safety hazard. Owners Sean Sullivan and Richard Fuentes deny this and want to stick around through 2027, the end of their original lease.

The clause in question, which has Leong looking to kick Port Bar out at the end of 2024, is about the premises being used as a “bar serving wine, beer, and spirits.” Sullivan and Fuentes say karaoke nights, trivia, and DJ parties are expected programming at a bar whereas Leong says it is not. Relevantly, Leong owns the space next door to Port Bar which is under construction, and workers there told passersby that it’s meant to be a karaoke bar. The Times asked Leong about this possible conflict of interest, and he replied saying it’s “my right to do it.”

Castro District Italian restaurant closes due to ownership dispute

Vico Cavone, located on 18th Street since 2021, rang in its final day of service on Sunday, November 5. Hoodline reports legal records indicate co-owner Sanaa Hams filed a lawsuit with the Superior Court of California in April against co-owner Alessandro Raimondi. Hams claims a bevy of illegalities including mismanagement of finances by Raimondi and her receiving no pay. Raimondi has filed his own counter-suit denying all allegations.

Here are the upcoming Chinatown night market vendors

Following on the heels of the thunderously successful Sunset Night Market, the fun is headed to Chinatown on November 10 and 11. The Standard reports about 25 vendors will be in attendance and “99 percent” are from Chinatown itself. Icons such as Wing Sung Dim Sum, Golden Gate Fortune Cookies, and Far East Cafe will participate.

Another Lucky supermarket is closing

After the Millbrae and Dublin Lucky supermarkets closed in early November, SFGATE reports another outpost closed with barely a word. The 40055 Mission Boulevard location in Fremont also closed on November 3, with employees transferring to the other three Fremont stores. “Due to the underperformance of this store location, it is beneficial to the overall company health to close this store,” reads a statement provided to SFGATE in regard to the most recent closure.

Dried persimmons for sale in the East Bay

Japanese American pop-up Setsunai Snack is selling hoshigaki, or dried persimmon, taking on the lengthy drying process for customers in the name of charity. According to an Instagram post, the dried fruit is available on a sliding scale of $10 to $20 for a persimmon and is deliverable anywhere in the United States. All proceeds benefit the Middle East Children’s Alliance (MECA).