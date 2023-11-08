The Last Remaining Location of This Long-Running Berkeley Candy Shop Is Closing

Long-running Berkeley candy store Sweet Dreams is nearing its end, East Bay Nosh reports. Launched at College Avenue and Russell Street in 1971 by owner Gary Gendel, it’s been a mainstay of Berkeley and the Bay Area at large as it once expanded to include locations in Orinda, Concord, and Palo Alto — all of which eventually closed.

Following the closure of the Sweet Dreams Toy Store, Gendel died on August 11, and his wife Lucia Gendel first told the publication in September that she planned to keep the store open. Now, she tells East Bay Nosh she can’t run the store without him and has made plans to close the candy shop as of January 15. “This store was his passion,” she told the publication. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Beloved local photographer dies at 42

Renowned Bay Area photographer Aubrie Pick died on Thursday, November 2, at the age of 42, due to cancer, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. She has worked with numerous restaurants and chefs during her career, and created gorgeous images for cookbooks such as Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings as well as Tanya Holland’s California Soul, along with shooting cover art for Bon Appetit and Food & Wine. She is survived by her husband, Erik Newton, daughter, Romy, and mother, Deborah Pick.

Ale Industries has closed after 15 years

Oakland’s Ale Industries is shutting down its brewery, East Bay Nosh reports. Co-founder Morgan Cox shared the news via the brewery’s social media accounts. “This year we have seen a 50 percent rent increase, soaring costs of business across the board, and even more unfortunate, the rising rate of crime in our hometown,” Cox writes. Citing five separate break-ins in the last year, Cox writes that the challenges have led the team to “what we believe to be the most responsible decision of shutting down our brewery.” Fans of Ale Industries can buy the brewery’s remaining beer stock, which will be sold through the taproom and the brewery’s retail accounts through November, the post shares.

New cookbook celebrates Sacramento food scene

A new cookbook from Sacramento Bee reporter Benjy Egel is set to debut on Friday, November 17 with recipes from the region’s celebrated food scene. Sacramento Eats: Recipes from the Capital Region’s Favorite Restaurants include recipes from James Beard Award-recognized Binchoyaki; Frank Fat’s, an America’s Classic; and legendary local fast food chain Jimboy’s Tacos.