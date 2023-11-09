Christmas Pop-Up Bar Season Has Officially Kicked Off in San Francisco

While some of us may still be enjoying all things pumpkin-spiced and preparing to roast another flawless turkey, there are those among us ready to kick off the Christmas season. And there’s good news for those in the latter group: Christmas pop-up bar season is officially — and, yes, already — here.

Downtown San Francisco bar Kona’s Street Market made the transformation into a tropical, tiki-themed holiday wonderland earlier this week. Once again, the bar will host the Sippin’ Santa pop-up, while sister bar Pacific Cocktail Haven will eventually transition into its own holiday pop-up Miracle at PCH starting on Friday, November 25. Additional Bay Area bars including the Double Standard in Oakland, Miniboss in San Jose, and wine country’s Napa Yard will also roll out their tinsel and themed cocktail menus later in the month.

Santa Monica charcuterie spot to open in Carmel

Lady & Larder, a tiny shop known for selling Instagram-worthy picnic baskets and charcuterie boards on Los Angeles’s Westside, will open a retail shop in Carmel Valley, the Chronicle reports. Co-owners Sarah and Boo Simms grew up in the area and will roll out the cheese and sandwich shop at 9 Del Fino Place in spring 2024.

Budget-friendly steakhouse headed to San Francisco

Medium Rare, a Washington, D.C.-based steakhouse, will open an outpost near Oracle Park in the China Basin neighborhood, the San Francisco Standard reports. The restaurant is known for its $30 prix fixe menu, which includes “rustic bread, mixed greens salad, and a top sirloin steak served with hand-cut fries,” per Eater DC. It’ll debut in California at 266 King Street in summer 2024.

Alameda food bank workers vote to unionize

Workers at the Alameda County Community Food Bank voted to unionize earlier this week, East Bay Nosh reports. The outlet reports that about 80 percent of the 69 employees who participated in the vote approved joining the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 29. They hope to negotiate to “improve equity as well as increase pay and solidarity among staff.”