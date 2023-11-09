OpenTable Wants to Give You a Free Ride to Dinner for SF Restaurant Week

San Francisco Restaurant Week is upon us, running for a full two weeks starting Friday, November 3 and ending Thursday, November 13. Fans of an affordable meal and the city’s cornucopia of titanic restaurants and bars have already been working their way through all the sharp deals. But that’s not stopping one industry-adjacent company from rolling up its sleeves to contribute a bit more to the bi-annual fanfare.

OpenTable, the restaurant reservation company, is giving away 250 Uber Vouchers, valued up to $25 each, to participating diners. The first 1,000 released last week were gobbled up within a few days; these new vouchers go live at 2 p.m. today, Thursday, November 9. This deal comes as the company released a State of the Industry dashboard and found San Francisco wanting, with going out to eat down 10 percent year-over-year since last October.

Here’s a step-by-step on how to make this deal work for your San Francisco Restaurant Week plans:

To redeem a $25 Uber Voucher, go to the Account section of the Uber app and click on Wallet. Scroll down to Add Voucher Code and enter code “opentable” (case sensitive). Code must be applied prior to requesting the intended trip. The voucher is good, while supplies last, for rides with a destination in San Francisco from November 3 to 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. PST.

This extended edition of San Francisco Restaurant Week intentionally coincides with the upcoming Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference, which will host its Economic Leaders’ Week in downtown San Francisco next week. Though the event will bring international dignitaries and thousands of attendees to the city, some restaurant owners say they’re worried the security measures in place for the event will negatively impact their businesses. That’s because downtown street closures will not only make it nearly impossible for deliveries to be made to restaurants but also for drivers to pick up orders to be brought to customers. Additionally, anyone walking on foot will have to pass through a security checkpoint.