Two San Francisco Restaurateurs Have Been Charged for Allegedly Bribing an FBI Agent

Two San Francisco restaurant owners are being hit with bribery charges after attempting to fast-track their bids on two Fisherman’s Wharf properties, the Mercury News reports. Min Ki Paik, 63, and wife Hye Paik, 60, have been charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and bribing an employee of an agency that receives federal funds, the outlet reports. They allegedly paid $19,000 to a Port of San Francisco official as well as an undercover FBI employee.

On four occasions in September and October, the Paiks allegedly gave money to officials to secure the spaces formerly occupied by restaurants Pompei’s Grotto and Lou’s Fish Shack, both of which closed this summer. The investigation began in May when a port official stated that Min Ki Paik offered him money to secure leases “on several restaurant properties.” That led the FBI to get involved and have an agent pose as the port official’s co-worker in subsequent meetings with the business owner.

The Paiks own Nick’s Lighthouse on Taylor Street, and reportedly “dozens” of other businesses in the Bay Area under the names of relatives, which Min Ki Paik allegedly bragged about to a port employee. The Paiks face up to 15 years in prison and are out on a $50,000 bond ahead of a trial set for Wednesday, January 3.

Bob’s Donuts to add on another location

The San Francisco Chronicle caught the double-header news that Bob’s Donuts is set to expand to 1720 Polk Street — and that Lotta’s Bakery at that address will close on Saturday, December 23. Bob’s Donuts co-owner Donald Ahn told the Chronicle to consider it “a kitchen expansion,” and the news outlet reports the Bob’s team may operate both locations at the same time.

Rocky Island Oyster Co. is shucking back

Fans of Richmond’s Rocky Island Oyster Co. were saddened when the business closed its Craneway Pavillion location back in June. Now the restaurant is back under a new name: The Salty Pearl. East Bay Nosh reports the restaurant is opening in the Jack London Square neighborhood at 550 Second Street in Oakland on Saturday, December 2, and will “establish regular hours in the coming weeks.”

Hit the Line hotel this Saturday

In case you weren’t already aware, it’s December 1 today, so there’s (probably) a ton of prep left to do this holiday season. Well, the Line hotel on Market Street has a trio of events on Saturday, December 2, to help kick off the month: There’s an Adopt a Dog event, a Transgender District Drag Brunch, and Mattie’s Market, a small business holiday market for all your shopping needs.

Dog owners may also want to drop into the Line’s coffee shop, Alfred Coffee, throughout December — Alfred is offering a dog-safe “puppuccino” drink topped with sweet potato jerky for $3, with proceeds benefitting Family Dog Rescue.

Where to shop Black-owned businesses

On Saturday, December 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Foodwise is hosting “Pop-Ups on the Plaza: Black Holiday Market” at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market, in partnership with Fillmore-based, Black-led marketplace In the Black. The event on Saturday will feature 20-plus Black food and craft makers from the Bay Area selling “artisan preserves, baked goods, pepper sauces, local honey, organic wine, and more.”