These 3 New Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the Michelin Guide

The newest Michelin-approved restaurants from San Francisco

by Dianne de Guzman
A table covered in plates of food.
Dalida
Patricia Chang
The Michelin Guide announced seven new additions to its California guide Tuesday, December 12, with three new San Francisco restaurants added to its esteemed ranks as “Recommended.” Dalida, Kiln, and Movida are among the new entries, as well as Paradisaea in San Diego and Los Angeles restaurants Baroo, hibi, and Olivia.

Eastern Mediterranean restaurant Dalida from husband-and-wife chefs Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz has earned plenty of accolades since the restaurant’s debut in June, including an Eater Award for Restaurant of the Year, a nod from San Francisco Chronicle food critic Cesar Hernandez as one of his 15 best new restaurants for 2023, and space on Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America list for 2023. Chef John Wesley and general manager Julianna Yang’s new restaurant Kiln also shared space with Dalida on the Esquire list, and was praised by the Michelin Guide as a restaurant “where the warehouse space is warmed by personable service and the kitchen delivers artful creations.”

Movida, meanwhile, is the newest San Francisco restaurant to join the group, debuting on October 5 of this year. The SoMa restaurant serves a blend of Persian and Mexican food “with surprisingly compelling results,” the guide states.

This is the third surprise announcement of additions to the California guide this year. The 2023 Michelin Guide California ceremony, held at Oakland’s Chabot Space & Science Center in July, saw four new Northern California restaurants receive their first Michelin stars.

