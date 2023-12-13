Oakland Irish Pub Rises From the Ashes of Closure

Sláinte, the Irish pub and kitchen at 131 Broadway in Oakland, will pour again as of Friday, December 15 at 5 p.m. In an Instagram post and on the business’s website, the ownership let fans know that after a slow summer and an announced closure on October 31, a few staff and friends have rallied together to bring the bar back to life. “You know that one of Ireland’s favorite symbols is the phoenix right?” the post begins.

The live Irish music the bar became known for is back that first night at 6 p.m. That said, Sláinte will reopen with a limited menu and hours, the statement reads, but customers should expect new items, specials, and increased hours over the following weeks and months. For now, the bar is open from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday — though the kitchen closes at 10 p.m. — and 5 to 10 p.m. on Sunday with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m.

Avian flu devastates Bay Area business

It’s that time of year for the flu, but that goes for ducks, too. The San Francisco Chronicle reports Liberty Ducks, the wine country purveyor providing birds to numerous Michelin-starred restaurants in Northern California, was struck by the “highly pathogenic” avian influenza in early December. Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Reichardt described the situation at Liberty in an email as “incredibly overwhelming.” Fans can show love by pitching into Liberty’s GoFundMe.

Liguria reopening for the holidays

Focaccia should be back on the menu before the end of the year: Tablehopper has been calling North Beach’s Liguria every week since a fire damaged the historic bakery in August, looking for news of when the bakery would return. In this week’s column, they noticed an outgoing voicemail change at the bakery noting the projected reopening date is Monday, December 18. Call in advance before heading over.

Pineapple cakes and mochi muffin holiday extravaganza

Two Asian American confectioners are teaming up for an end-of-the-year bash. Mochi muffin masterminds Third Culture Bakery and adorable pineapple cake creator Jason Bakes announced on Instagram they’ll join forces for a pop-up. The event is on Sunday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Inner Sunset location of Third Culture at 549 Irving Street.