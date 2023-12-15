Here’s the Mysterious New Tenant Taking Over Oakville Grocery in Healdsburg

When it was announced on Instagram in mid-November that the long-running Healdsburg location of Oakville Grocery was closing after 25 years, the news came with one brief hint of a next step for the space: “A respected member of the Healdsburg community will soon unveil exciting plans for this beloved site, bringing their enthusiasm and passion to the forefront.”

Turns out the “exciting plans” for the space at 124 Matheson Street mean the upcoming Acorn Café, a project from chef Beryl Adler. He previously led the culinary program at the W Hotel in Bali and the Half Moon Bay and Grand Cayman locations of the Ritz-Carlton, Sonoma Magazine reports, and is known in Healdsburg as the general manager of Black Oak Coffee Roasters. A press release shares that Adler was influenced by Australian cafe culture during his time abroad, and that Acorn Café “will focus on locally sourced bounty for breakfast, brunch, and lunch, as well as a curated market space.” The cafe is set to open its doors in summer 2024.

Plan out your Pliny the Younger drinking pilgrimage now

If you’re one of the mega fans of Russian River Brewing’s Pliny the Younger, details just dropped on the beer’s 20th-anniversary release in 2024, the San Francisco Standard reports. The beer will be available on tap and in bottles next year at the company’s Santa Rosa and Windsor pubs between March 22 through April 4. The beer will also be distributed to a number of bars in February 2024, including San Francisco’s Toronado, the Standard adds. If you’re looking to shore up your game plan for visiting Russian River’s Sonoma County pubs for the freshest pours, the Standard and Russian River both have details on what to expect.

San Francisco’s Kagawa-Ya Udon is set to close

The San Francisco Standard also has the news that Kagawa-Ya Udon at 1455 Market Street is closing after six years. The owners shared the news in a customer email, writing that “our fast casual udon concept no longer thrives in this space.” It’s not the end, however: The couple also says they will take some time off to “re-conceptualize and hopefully come back stronger than ever!”

Hotpot pop-up? Count us in.

Oakland’s finest tofu and banchan purveyor Joodooboo is hosting chefs Yuji Ishikata and Keisuke Akabori for a hotpot pop-up, the restaurant announced via Instagram. Held from noon to 4 p.m. (or until sold out) on Sunday, December 17, the post says customers can expect a seafood set or a meat set — there’s also a pescatarian option — to choose from. More details can be found on Joodooboo’s Instagram post.