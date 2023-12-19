Famed Focaccia Destination Liguria Bakery Has Finally Reopened

One of San Francisco’s most famous bakeries reopens today, Tuesday, December 19 after being dark since the summer. The San Francisco Business Times reports that Liguria Bakery, known for its golden focaccia, made its long-awaited return this week after a fire forced the bakery to close in early August. The bakery’s updated hours are from 7 a.m. to noon — though, as fans likely already know, it’s common for the bakery to sell out and close up well before midday. Liguria, a destination in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, has been open for more than a century.

This Oakland soul food restaurant is closing

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Lena’s Soul Food, known for serving affordable soul food and some of the East Bay’s best fried chicken, will close its doors after December 24. In a Facebook post sharing the news, the restaurant cited “the challenges posed by the current circumstances” as the cause for the decision; the restaurant will continue to accept catering orders via email at catering1@lenassoulfood.com.

California moves to ban bullfrogs

The Mercury News reports that the California Fish and Game Commission is taking steps to ban the import and sale of bullfrogs, which can carry diseases that threaten the state’s native species. Per the Mercury News, some two million bullfrogs get imported into the state each year, often for use as food.

LGTBQ club owner snaps up two more properties

The owner of Faces, a popular and long-running LBGTQ-friendly nightclub in Sacramento, has purchased two properties in the area. The Sacramento Bee reports that Terry Sidie now owns the former Distillery bar space at 107 L Street as well as “the neighboring two-story building at 2101 L Street.” He plans to combine the two properties and is looking for someone to operate the restaurant and event space.

Still looking for New Year's Eve plans?

Of course, we’ve already shared a full list of potential New Year’s Eve plans around the Bay Area — but if you’re still looking for more enticing plans here are a couple more. On December 31, Oakland’s Ramen Shop will celebrate the end of the year and the business’s 11th birthday with a party that includes a multicourse menu, Champagne, and a DJ. Tickets, available on Eventbrite, start at $125 for dinner or $45 for the late-night party. For a more upscale option, San Francisco’s Bar Crenn is hosting a Caviar & Bubbles Soirée for New Year’s on Saturday, December 30 at 6 p.m. Tickets, available on SevenTables, cost a cool $495 and include “Champagne, Belvedere martinis, Bar Crenn snacks and, of course, caviar.”