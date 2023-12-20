 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michelin-Starred Avery Is Closed, but Now Lives on in Wine Bar Form

Chef Rodney Wages is moving Avery over to Edinburgh, but his San Francisco location will continue with a bites menu designed by Wages

by Dianne de Guzman

Patricia Chang
San Francisco fine dining institution Avery closed back on November 4 when chef Rodney Wages announced plans to port the restaurant over to Edinburgh. Now that the Edinburgh location of Avery is underway — Wages is cooking a series of pop-up dinners across the pond through New Year’s Eve — there’s news on what’s filling the former San Francisco Avery location. Tablehopper reports former Avery sommelier Sean Widger set up RTB Wine Bar (perhaps a nod to Wages’s pop-up RTB Fillmore) at the Fillmore Street space, calling it a “modern wine and sake bar.” The new bar opened Tuesday, December 19, and there’s also a bites menu designed by Wages.

San Quentin Cooks receives grant

In heartwarming news, the Jacques Pépin Foundation announced six grant winners for its winter 2023 awards, among them the San Quentin Cooks program, which “teaches incarcerated persons to prepare multi-course meals and primes them for food service employment once they are released.” San Quentin Cooks will receive an $8,000 grant, which the foundation says will go toward their ingredients and their 12-week graduation banquet.

The Mamahuhu x Wise Sons collab is here

For the third year in a row, Chinese American restaurant Mamahuhu and Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen have a holiday collaboration that pulls from both chefs’ repertoires. From December 17 to 31 Mamahuhu will serve Hong Kong challah with a peanut butter and condensed milk spread, topped with sweet and spicy peanuts, mandarin zest, and a pat of butter. Meanwhile, a Sichuan-spiced bialy breakfast sandwich will be served at Wise Sons, with eggs, American cheese, Sichuan-spiced latke, and black vinegar aioli.

Benu lands on Jeopardy!

In a fun bit of restaurant trivia, chef Corey Lee’s Michelin-starred restaurant Benu was referenced as an answer in a recent Jeopardy! episode. Lee posted the clip on his Instagram, writing, “[I] think I received more texts about being in a @jeopardy answer than I did for receiving the stars themselves!”

