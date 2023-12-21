Trip Out on Fantastical Vegan, Jewish Diasporic Cuisine at These Pop-Up Dinners

Early next year psychedelic, wacky, vegetable-forward food and haute Jewish diasporic cuisine will come together for two nights. On January 26 and 27, the Mushroom’s Alex Lauritzen and Hadeem’s Spencer Horovitz will combine their culinary powers to make a weekend of San Francisco dining the city will never forget. The two hit pop-ups will come together at Pallas Gallery on Geary Boulevard, offering two seatings each night for a five-course menu.

Pallas has been a home for the Mushroom for a while now, but this is only the pop-up’s second public-facing event in the location. Lauritzen says he and Horovitz are thrilled to collaborate and push their perspectives on cooking into new places. “I’ve never done this with another chef,” Lauritzen says. “I’ve collaborated with lots of folks within Mushroom. But to bring two worlds together on the cooking side is new.”

As far as the menu, Lauritzen and Horovitz are working with Bay Area foragers to put wild ingredients on the plate. For instance, Lauritzen’s Peak Vegetable Consciousness dish is a Mushroom standard, which he plans to zhush up in a Hadeem-influenced way; Hadeem, Lauritzen highlights, offers lots of vegan dishes already. The main star in his mind will be a carob carrot babka, a bit of Mushroom rubbing off on Hadeem. The prices will be a bit higher to reflect that joint effort — $180 for the event or $200 with a wine pairing.

Both chefs are trying to open permanent restaurants in the future, focusing on a big-picture perspective to their pop-ups, and they bonded over that shared goal. Mushroom has held diners’ fascination with larger-than-life vegetarian presentations since debuting in 2021, and Hadeem, in less than a year, has turned heads for inventive babka, nabbing acclaim left and right. “We have the exact same damn goal,” Lauritzen says. “I think this will shape both of us in what we want our final products to be.”

Mushroom and Hadeem will host at Pallas Gallery (1111 Geary Boulevard) on January 26 and January 27. Reservations will be available via Resy at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 21.