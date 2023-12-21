The California Dungeness Crab Season Is Getting Closer

Those craving a taste of seasonal, locally caught Dungeness crab are finally closer to that reality after a number of delays this season. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday that commercial Dungeness crab fishing can — for the most part — begin in Northern California as of Friday, January 5. The caveat? The opener is only for fishing zones 1 and 2, which includes the stretch of coast from the Oregon-California border to the Sonoma-Mendocino county line. The areas south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line to the U.S.-Mexico border, including the waters around San Francisco, will remain closed for commercial crab fishing. The continued delay in that area is due to “elevated numbers of humpback whales resulting in increased entanglement risk.”

Along with that continued delay in parts of California, the department announced temporary recreational crab trap restrictions will continue from the Sonoma-Mendocino county line to Lopez Point in Monterey County due to the presence of humpback whales. However, hoop nets and crab snares are still allowed. Meanwhile, recreational crab traps will be allowed in fishing zones 1, 2, and 5 (for a map of California fishing zones, head to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website). The next risk assessment will take place on or around Jan. 11, 2024.

Italian restaurant Locanda Capri debuts in Brentwood

The team behind several Locanda restaurants in Lafayette, Danville, Pleasanton, and Campbell debuted their latest restaurant Locanda Capri on Wednesday, December 20 in Brentwood. The Mercury News reports the latest restaurant is owner Enzo Rosano’s tribute to Italy’s Grotta Azzurra, or Blue Grotto, and serves Italian classics such as Mamma Carmela’s lasagna, branzino, and linguini Capri, made with cauliflower-based pasta.

Meet the baker behind these vegan pastries

Saratoga’s Tai Zhan bakery opened in October, serving plant-based pineapple buns, green onion buns, and kouignoù amann. Palo Alto Online profiled co-founder Wendy Chan about the origin of her bake shop, which began as a pop-up before landing its shop location at 14572 Big Basin Way in Saratoga.

Don’t miss this holiday coffee and chef collab

The Caffe by Mr. Espresso in Oakland continues its chef collab series this month, partnering with Delfina owner and chef Craig Stoll for a holiday drink from Italy. Bicerin alla menta is “the OG mocha and hails from the city of Torino, Italy” an Instagram post promoting the drink shares, with the bicerin made of drinking chocolate layered with espresso and softly whipped cream. Community Kitchens Oakland will receive 10 percent of proceeds from this festive drink’s sales.