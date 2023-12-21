 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The California Dungeness Crab Season Is Getting Closer

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has okay’d Dungeness crab fishing close to the California-Oregon border starting January 5

by Dianne de Guzman

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Dungeness Crabs Arrive In San Francisco After Delayed Start To Fishing Season Getty Images
Dianne de Guzman is a deputy editor at Eater SF writing about Bay Area restaurant and bar trends, upcoming openings, and pop-ups.

Those craving a taste of seasonal, locally caught Dungeness crab are finally closer to that reality after a number of delays this season. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday that commercial Dungeness crab fishing can — for the most part — begin in Northern California as of Friday, January 5. The caveat? The opener is only for fishing zones 1 and 2, which includes the stretch of coast from the Oregon-California border to the Sonoma-Mendocino county line. The areas south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line to the U.S.-Mexico border, including the waters around San Francisco, will remain closed for commercial crab fishing. The continued delay in that area is due to “elevated numbers of humpback whales resulting in increased entanglement risk.”

Along with that continued delay in parts of California, the department announced temporary recreational crab trap restrictions will continue from the Sonoma-Mendocino county line to Lopez Point in Monterey County due to the presence of humpback whales. However, hoop nets and crab snares are still allowed. Meanwhile, recreational crab traps will be allowed in fishing zones 1, 2, and 5 (for a map of California fishing zones, head to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website). The next risk assessment will take place on or around Jan. 11, 2024.

Italian restaurant Locanda Capri debuts in Brentwood

The team behind several Locanda restaurants in Lafayette, Danville, Pleasanton, and Campbell debuted their latest restaurant Locanda Capri on Wednesday, December 20 in Brentwood. The Mercury News reports the latest restaurant is owner Enzo Rosano’s tribute to Italy’s Grotta Azzurra, or Blue Grotto, and serves Italian classics such as Mamma Carmela’s lasagna, branzino, and linguini Capri, made with cauliflower-based pasta.

Meet the baker behind these vegan pastries

Saratoga’s Tai Zhan bakery opened in October, serving plant-based pineapple buns, green onion buns, and kouignoù amann. Palo Alto Online profiled co-founder Wendy Chan about the origin of her bake shop, which began as a pop-up before landing its shop location at 14572 Big Basin Way in Saratoga.

Don’t miss this holiday coffee and chef collab

The Caffe by Mr. Espresso in Oakland continues its chef collab series this month, partnering with Delfina owner and chef Craig Stoll for a holiday drink from Italy. Bicerin alla menta is “the OG mocha and hails from the city of Torino, Italy” an Instagram post promoting the drink shares, with the bicerin made of drinking chocolate layered with espresso and softly whipped cream. Community Kitchens Oakland will receive 10 percent of proceeds from this festive drink’s sales.

More From Eater SF

The Latest

The French Laundry Would Really Appreciate It if You Don’t Name Your Cannabis Strain After Them

By Dianne de Guzman

Trip Out on Fantastical Vegan, Jewish Diasporic Cuisine at These Pop-Up Dinners

By Paolo Bicchieri

Veritable Oakland Soul Food Classic Set to Close

By Lauren Saria, Dianne de Guzman, and 1 more

Michelin-Starred Avery Is Closed, but Now Lives on in Wine Bar Form

By Dianne de Guzman

Stonemill Matcha Reopens Wednesday with Matcha Pie and Pork Katsu Sandwiches

By Dianne de Guzman

Famed Focaccia Destination Liguria Bakery Has Finally Reopened

By Lauren Saria