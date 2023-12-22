Legendary California Chocolate Company Closes a Downtown San Francisco Store

More than 100-year-old California chocolate mainstay See’s Candies is closing one of its downtown San Francisco shops for good, SFGATE reports. A sign posted to the door of See’s Candies’ 3 Embarcadero Center location notified shoppers that the store will close as of Saturday, December 24. Just three See’s Candies stores will remain in San Francisco after this closure, although the company maintains more than 200 stores across the United States, according to its website.

This closure caps off a year of businesses shuttering in and around downtown San Francisco, along with efforts by the city to curb the exodus. Particularly in the Embarcadero Center, the Vacant to Vibrant program has sought to temporarily install small businesses into vacant storefronts this past fall to help increase foot traffic in that area.

City Hall cafe will make a comeback

City Hall’s empty basement cafe is set to make an exciting comeback, as five Bayview businesses seek formal approval to set up shop as an eatery dubbed Cafe Mélange, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Gumbo Social, Talio’s, Yes Pudding, Radio Africa, and Yvonne’s Southern Sweets will move in, if all is approved, and there are “tentative plans” to update the dining room space. No opening date is set, as the lease is still up for approval by the Board of Supervisors early next year.

Munchner Haus Delicatessen will close

German deli Munchner Haus — also known as Rita’s German Deli — is set to close at the end of the year, after serving Fremont residents for more than 30 years, the Mercury News reports. Customers report the deli is already selling off fixtures ahead of the closure, alongside the sandwiches that made the restaurant popular.

Beijing duck restaurant from Z&Y just opened

The chef behind Z&Y and Chili House just opened a new restaurant dedicated to crispy Beijing duck: Z&Y Peking Duck opened at 606 Jackson Street, across from the original Z&Y, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. It takes up the former Z&Y Bistro space, which closed during the pandemic. It serves the aforementioned duck, along with dim sum.