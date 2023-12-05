Less Than Nine Months After Reopening, Park Tavern Has Gone Dark Again

It’s been less than a year since restaurateur Anna Weinberg reopened North Beach restaurant Park Tavern, but already the restaurant has permanently closed. In early November, landlord North Beach Associates LLC began the legal process of evicting the restaurant. Now the landlord’s attorneys confirm that Park Tavern has cleared out of the space and that the restaurant space will soon be up for lease.

The emptying of the restaurant space follows last month’s news that the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office served an eviction notice at Park Tavern’s 1652 Stockton Street address. At the time, attorneys representing the landlord, North Beach Associates LLC, told the Chronicle a financial resolution was “ongoing”; Weinberg, meanwhile, maintained that she and the landlord were working on a new lease.

According to the eviction notice filed in October, Park Tavern allegedly owed more than $460,000 in rent, the Chronicle reported. But that number seems to have ballooned. In a filing in San Francisco Superior Court on November 28, North Beach Associates LLC states it entered a ten-year lease agreement with Weinberg on August 1, 2021 — and that Park Tavern allegedly failed to pay rent since May 2022, resulting in a total of $508,968 owed to the company in rent. Including attorney fees of more than $13,000, Park Tavern’s landlords are seeking more than $522,000 in damages.

In a statement, the landlord’s attorney again confirmed to Eater SF that discussions regarding a financial resolution are ongoing. However, the landlord is already working with Maven Retail to market the space to potential new tenants.

Prior to reopening in 2023, Park Tavern closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 shutdowns. It reopened briefly, then closed for a kitchen remodel in 2021 after Weinberg received grant money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Chef Marco Cerruti of Santa Barbara’s Ellwood took the helm, serving “classics, elevated” Weinberg told the Chronicle earlier this year.

Park Tavern was Weinberg’s last restaurant to reopen after the pandemic; her other restaurant Tosca, which she co-owns with designer Ken Fulk and chef Nancy Oakes of Boulevard, reopened in May 2021, and Leo’s Oyster Bar reopened in June 2021. Weinberg was previously involved with Marlowe, the Cavalier, and Marianne’s, but is no longer a part of those businesses following a divorce from Weinberg’s ex-husband and former business partner James Nicholas.

Eater SF reached out to Anna Weinberg but did not hear back by publication time. This article will be updated if and when we hear back.