Kuma Nori, From the Morning Wood Team, Opens This Week on the Peninsula

The owners of hit San Mateo brunch spot Morning Wood, which closed in September, will open their newest restaurant on the Peninsula this week. Kuma Nori, named for owners Chad and Monica Kaneshiro’s dogs, opens on Wednesday, December 6 at 1861 El Camino Real in Burlingame. Unlike the more casual Morning Wood, which served Hawaiian-Japanese brunch, the new restaurant “takes inspiration from Japanese shokudos, casual, neighborhood restaurants with often-changing menus,” the San Francisco Chronicle reports. It’s an intimate restaurant with just 28 seats and will not take reservations for dinner, which will be served Tuesday through Sunday from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Creole-Cajun steakhouse to open in Oakland

The San Francisco Business Times reports that a new steakhouse called Pierre Pierre will open inside the Tribune Tower in downtown Oakland. It’ll be inspired by both Creole and Cajun foodways, the outlet reports, and is “a collaboration between popular Haitian-born rapper Jackboy and San Francisco’s Cleashaun Hill, a favorite private chef for San Francisco 49ers stars and touring rappers.”

West Portal Chinese restaurant closes

Xiao Loong Restaurant, which was located at 250 West Portal Avenue, has closed its doors after 20 years in the West Portal neighborhood, the San Francisco Standard reports. A statement on the restaurant’s website did not provide a reason for the closure, though the restaurant’s owner thanked Xiao Loong Restaurant’s customers and staff.

The Progress hosts a holiday market & brunch

Head to the Progress on Sunday, December 10 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for a holiday market featuring local makers including MM Clay, Foggy Notion, Lundy Way, the Petaler, and The Japanese Pantry. The Progress kitchen will also be whipping up “righteous brunch items (including cocktails)”; they’ll be served market-style, so no reservations are necessary.