This Richmond Barbecue Phenomenon Lives Once More

It was just about a year ago that Black Star Pirate BBQ owners Miss Suzie and Tony Caracci held a New Orleans-inspired funeral for their dearly beloved business when it closed. The Richmond destination restaurant for brisket and ribs was survived by the couple’s sister restaurant Baltic Kiss in Point Richmond, where Caracci told Eater SF he hoped to do barbecue pop-ups here and there. “You know, death is just a new beginning,” Caracci said. It seems like that time has come: The Black Star is back.

Now as a black and gold food truck in the parking lot of Baltic Kiss, SFGATE reports the familiar menu of charred brisket and black-eyed peas are on deck once again. In an Instagram video, Caracci tells fans the Black Star pop-up is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m., or whenever all the food’s gone.

Salmonella outbreak tied to melons at major grocers

Think twice before chomping into any cantaloupe you might’ve recently bought. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says pre-cut cantaloupe from producers Malichita and Rudy are linked to a Salmonella outbreak hitting the United States and Canada. Grocers carrying those purveyors include ALDI, Vinyard, Kwik Trip, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Freshness Guaranteed, and RaceTrac.

New bakery in the Inner Richmond

As locals await Saltwater Bakeshop’s first permanent location north of Golden Gate Park, a different bakery just opened to bring sweets to the neighborhood. Tablehopper writes Batches Bakehouse opened on Friday, December 1 featuring bagels, chocolate chip cookies, walnut brownies, and more. One of the co-owners, Ashlee Thompson, has a pastry background which includes a brief stint at Atelier Crenn.

Valencia Street business owners protest bike lane

On Tuesday, December 5, about 40 protestors took to the recently expanded center of Valencia Street to block would-be cyclists from going by. Mission Local reports that business owners, locals, and even a few bikers have had enough of the trial bike lane that they say is demolishing business. “We’ve been in business for 33 years and this was the worst six months we’ve ever seen,” Nikki DeWald, Blondie’s nightclub owner, told the outlet.

San Jose baker heads to Food Network’s cookie competition

Elizabeth Medina of cookie business Sugar Queen Baking takes the cooking competition stage for Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge’s seventh season. The Mercury News reports the business owner, who also works at Stanford while running Sugar Queen Baking, will compete against three others for $10,000. The debut episode airs Thursday, December 7.