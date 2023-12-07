Downtown San Francisco Restaurant Owners Want the City to Cover Their APEC Losses

A group of business owners have asked the city to cover the losses they suffered due to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference held in downtown San Francisco last month. The San Francisco Chronicle reports a handful of business owners in the SoMa area around Moscone Center told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that “APEC cost them tens of thousands of dollars” as a result of the security measures in place for the weeklong event. As Eater SF reported in early November, many downtown restaurant owners worried ahead of the event that street closures and security checkpoints would prevent customers and vendors from being able to access their businesses.

Manuel Ramirez, who owns the Korean fried chicken spot Bonchon at the Metreon, tells the Chronicle that he stocked up his kitchen ahead of the conference because his suppliers weren’t willing to work around the security measures in place for APEC. But rather than a bump in business, he says he estimates the business lost about $50,000; had he chosen to close for the week instead, he could have minimized the damage to about $10,000. According to a spokesperson for the mayor, the Office of Economic Workforce and Development is speaking to business owners and “working on next steps.”

East Bay dive bar Ruby Room is closing

Ruby Room, a well-loved dive on 14th Street in Oakland, will serve its final drinks on New Year’s Eve, East Bay Nosh reports. The bar’s owners plan to retire, so they’re closing the bar and ending its 25-year run in the East Bay.

Flores opens in San Mateo

Flores, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized Mexican restaurant, is about to open its latest outpost in San Mateo, the Mercury News reports. The new restaurant is located in the Hillsdale Shopping Center and will debut on December 8. It joins an Emeryville restaurant, which debuted in early November.

FiDi Irish bar poised to make a comeback

Harrington’s, a FiDi bar that closed in 2020, has been the subject of much speculation over the passing years. But the San Francisco Business Times now reports that the Irish pub will, in fact, reopen next year. Reportedly, the new owners include “a group of investors led by San Francisco-based Redco Development and Tonic Nightlife,” as well as a few members of the Harrington family and “a consortium of longtime patrons.”