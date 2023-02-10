Healdsburg’s Little Saint Reopens with New Menus and Another Surprise Concert in the Works

Following news that SingleThread owners Kyle and Katina Connaughton were parting ways with plant-based restaurant Little Saint in December, the restaurant is now back open with a new look, new menu items, and a slate of musical guests set for the spring. Still in the works is a reopening of the main restaurant in the coming months, a restaurant representative shared, which will also see an update to its menu.

Owners Laurie and Jeff Ubben took over full management of the restaurant in early January, and after a brief winter break closure, the Little Sain food and cocktail menus have been retooled under chef Bryan Oliver. It will remain 100 percent plant-based, of course, and last week’s reopening saw a newly relaunched breakfast and coffee menu, as well as a new cafe and lounge menu. For breakfast, options include a baked chickpea pancake with vadouvan, cauliflower, pine nuts, and cilantro; carrot lox toast with almond cream cheese, pickled onions, and dill; and scrambled tofu with rosemary, maitake mushrooms, lacinto kale, and toast. There’s also a full coffee and tea program, as well as some drink specials such as a turmeric-ginger, golden milk made with oat milk, and a mushroom latte made with espresso and reishi, chaga, turkey tail, shiitake, maitake, and lion’s mane mushrooms.

On the lounge side, there will be an updated assortment of dips, snacks, soups, salads, “hot stuff,” or, the more heartier menu items, such as gnocchetti with butternut squash and olives, or classics like tofu banh mi, along with dessert. The drinks options remain robust, with a selection of beers, ciders, wine, and specialty and classic cocktails at the ready; non-alcoholic options will also be available, as well as tasting flights and a chance to purchase a bottle from the wine shop that can be uncorked at the lounge.

Well-known local restaurant designer Ken Fulk is also creative director at Little Saint, and he’s given the restaurant interior another refresh. The restaurant’s music program has also returned on Thursdays, with musicians such as Anna Ash and Rufus Wainwright performing; there’s even a secret show set for February 13, and if it’s anything like their last secret show featuring Phoebe Bridgers, it’s one to look out for. Meanwhile, fans of Little Saint Farm may also be thrilled to learn the restaurant farm’s CSA box is back, with fresh produce from the farm available for pickup at their farmer’s market stand or the Little Saint restaurant.

Little Saint (25 North Street, Healdsburg) is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday.