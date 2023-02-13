Four Years After a Devastating Fire, This Michelin Guide Dim Sum Spot Is Back Open

About four years after being destroyed by an explosion and fire, one of the Bay Area’s most highly regarded dim sum destinations is back. San Franciscans may remember when on February 2, 2019, crews working in the Richmond District neighborhood near Hong Kong Lounge II struck a gas line causing a fire that damaged a number of buildings in the area. Though there were about 50 people in the restaurant at the time, the quick-thinking staff who directed diners to the back of the space helped ensure no one was injured in the blast.

Now, Hong Kong Lounge II has returned — though under a new name. The San Francisco Chronicle reports owner Annie Ho continues the dim sum legacy through the recently opened HK Lounge Bistro, which opened at 1136 Folsom Street on Friday, February 10. The restaurant is located on the ground floor of a residential high-rise on Folsom between Rausch and Langton streets. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Monday (closed Tuesday).

Four Seasons Embarcadero announces new restaurant

The Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero plans to open a California-Italian restaurant called Orafo later this month. Details are scarce about the restaurant but it’ll be located in the ground floor lobby and will serve dishes from all over Italy. At the helm, chef Gunnar Planter says he’s excited to work with “the finest imported Italian products.” Planter previously worked under James Beard Award-winning chef Martin Woesle.

San Francisco is getting a gluten-free taproom

Otherwise Brewing, which produces gluten-free beers in San Francisco, will open a taproom on Polk Street this summer, the Chronicle reports. It’ll take over the space previously occupied by another brewery, Barley, and will pour Otherwise’s flagship beers including the Calrose Crisp rice lager and IFLS, a juicy IPA, alongside a menu of gluten-free food.

Join chef Tanya Holland for brunch later this month

Though all of her Bay Area restaurants have shuttered for the moment, lauded Bay Area chef Tonya Holland has kept busy, releasing a cookbook called California Soul last year. This month, she’ll celebrate the book with a brunch and signing event at 1 Hotel San Francisco’s restaurant Terrene on Sunday, February 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets cost $85 and can be purchased online.

Damask Rose Coffee collects donations for earthquake relief

As the number of deaths caused by the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria continues to rise, East Bay coffee shop Damask Rose, which is partially owned and founded by Syrian immigrant Batool Rawoas, will collect donations for the Molham Volunteering Team, a nonprofit based in Turkey.