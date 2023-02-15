Two Alums of Michelin-Starred Sons & Daughters Are Opening a Restaurant of Their Own

The already busy dining scene in Hayes Valley will earn one more destination in the coming months. According to the San Francisco Business Times, a duo of experienced industry veterans will open a new restaurant called Kiln at 149 Fell Street, in the former Cala space next door to concert venue the Rickshaw Stop. The restaurant will serve a tasting menu, the Business Times reports, and comes from Julianna Yang and John Wesley. Both are Bay Area natives who previously worked at one-Michelin-star Sons & Daughters — Yang as front-of-house manager and Wesley as chef de cuisine.

Sons & Daughters owner Teague Moriarty, who stepped down as executive chef of the restaurant earlier this year, invested in the upcoming business. But Kiln doesn’t look to be a Sons & Daughters spinoff; rather Yang will be general manager and partner, while Wesley steps in as partner and chef. Details are scarce about what exactly to expect on the menu, but a landing page for the restaurant indicates it could open as early as this summer.

The Marina is getting an oyster bar later this month

There’s a new oyster bar and seafood spot coming to Chestnut Street, per Tablehopper. Called Popi’s Oysterette, the relatively small — 21 seats inside and about 22 more outside — the restaurant will open by February 27 at 2095 Chestnut Street on the corner of Steiner. Chef Melissa Perfit is behind the raw bar, having previously worked at Bar Crudo and Sister in Oakland.

Proposed law could bring more booze to a corner store near you

State senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) has introduced a bill that could bring more hard alcohol to grocery and convenience stores, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. SB277 would allow retailers like mom-and-pop corner stores to sell pre-mixed canned cocktails like High Noon’s vodka soda and Cutwater’s lime margarita as long as they come in under 10 percent alcohol by volume.

Catch this Bay Area chef on Gordon Ramsay’s new show

Bay Area chef Tucker Ricchio is competing in celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s new cooking competition show Next Level Chef on Fox. Per the San Francisco Standard, the show premiered after the Super Bowl and in the first episode Ricchio earned praise for preparing the “best overall dish.” Ricchio worked in San Francisco at Michelin-starred Acquerello and said she hopes to “inspire young gay women in the restaurant industry.”

The free pancake party is back on!

Good news for anyone looking to shake off any “effed up vibes.” According to a post on Twitter, Curtis Kimball, who previously operated the Creme Brulee Cart and most recently earned a reputation for hosting free pancake parties during the pandemic, is back. He’ll be giving away free pancakes on Sunday, February 19 from 9 to 11 a.m. Come. Eat. Give high fives and make new friends.