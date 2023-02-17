This Century-Old Restaurant Nestled in Woodside Is Reopening with a Michelin-Starred Chef at the Helm

The Mountain House in Woodside will get a second wind later this month when a Michelin-starred chef reopens the longtime establishment, the San Francisco Standard reports. Chef Dmitry Elperin of the Village Pub and his business partner, chef William Roberts, are set to open the doors for dinner service with a menu of “coastal countryside cuisine” on Thursday, February 23. Previous Mountain House owner Jerry Olson retired and permanently shuttered the restaurant in April 2022.

Perry’s Deli reopens in downtown San Rafael

Perry’s Deli has been a mainstay of San Rafael for 62 years. So when the Schilling family, which purchased the restaurant in 1958, decided to step away from the business they tapped another family with San Rafael roots to keep the deli going, the Marin Independent Journal reports. Kaity and Roberto Galvez of LJ’s Deli in Terra Linda took over and recently reopened after giving the spot a refresh — but a number of customer favorite sandwiches remain on the menu.

Telefèric Barcelona expands to Los Angeles

Telefèric Barcelona has served the Bay Area paellas and tapas for a number of years, and now the restaurant group is expanding down south with a new location in Brentwood. Eater Los Angeles has the details on the new restaurant, which will also house El Merkat, a takeaway market with premade food, wine, and specialty Spanish food items.

Celebrate Mardi Gras in the Big Easy San Francisco

San Francisco isn’t quite a 1:1 replacement for New Orleans, especially if you’re looking for big Mardi Gras-style partying, but there are a few spots embracing that “Laissez les bons temps rouler” lifestyle this Tuesday. Curio, the bar and restaurant of Mission District music venue the Chapel, will kick things off with the Underpass Brass Band leading a second-line parade down Valencia Street, followed by live music at 5 p.m. There will also be food and drink specials such as hush puppies, gumbo, king cake, Sazeracs, and French 75s available (reservations can be made here).

Specialty market Dolores Deluxe is also hosting an event with live music from Lavay Smith & the Red Hot Skillet Lickers featuring free snacks and slushies from 6 to 9 p.m.

At Comstock Saloon, burlesque dancer Frankie Fictitious will perform with the Hal Bigler Band, with French 75s and Ramos Fizzes served at the bar, and crawfish and gumbo available from the kitchen.

Maybeck’s will serve two specials on Mardi Gras: New Orleans beignets with hot fudge, coffee, and creme anglaise, as well as a Sazerac Slushy.

Meanwhile, Bar Agricole is celebrating Carnaval with a three-course feijoada dinner from chef Will Napoli and Brazilian music for the evening. Tickets are available for $125 and the event begins at 6:30 p.m.