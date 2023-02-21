This Legendary Destination for Dungeness Crab and Garlic Noodles Just Closed

Fans of buttery Dungeness crab and ultra garlicky garlic noodles were devastated to learn PPQ Dungeness Island in San Francisco served its last seafood feasts on February 20. The crab at this Richmond District restaurant, which can be served five ways, is truly iconic, so it comes as good news the restaurant will reopen at 5821 Geary Boulevard, between 22nd and 23rd avenues, in the coming weeks. The restaurant posted on Instagram about both the closure and reopening, though no one from the restaurant was not available for comment at this time.

The restaurant’s website was updated recently to let its fans know about the transition. “We have many fond memories and we will surely miss it,” the statement says of the original location, a two-story space known for its kitschy tropical decor that included faux palm trees in the middle of the downstairs dining room. “However, we are super excited and very happy to be able to bring you a fresh new look to our restaurant with the same taste and flavors that you have enjoyed for over 20 years.” The site goes on to announce a March opening for the Geary Boulevard location.

Since 2000, owner Charlie Chang has plated his Dungeness crab, and a litany of other delectable dishes, to the true delight of Bay Area diners. Along with Thahn Long, PPQ Dungeness Island represents San Francisco’s west side’s best and brightest spins on local delicacies: Dungeness crab and garlic noodles. Chang’s Vietnamese rendition is butter-roasted, served with peppercorn and garlic noodles, arguably as important an addition to the meal as the crab itself. “The sweetness of the crab — I mean, you just can’t beat that,” Chang told KQED listeners and callers in early February 2023.