Chef of Silicon Valley Burmese Restaurant Accused of Sexual Harassment

The chef of a Silicon Valley Burmese restaurant has been accused of sexually harassing a female server in a lawsuit filed with Santa Clara County Superior Court, the Mercury News reports. According to the paper, the lawsuit indicates a server at the restaurant is accusing chef Sai Sakham Chou of Burma Taste, a Burmese restaurant located on Murphy Avenue, of “repeated verbal and physical sexual harassment.” The former employee, who resigned after working at the restaurant for about a year, is identified as Jane Doe in the complaint, which was filed on February 17.

The restaurant’s owners, Win Min Thant and Khin Sandi Thu, are also named in the complaint. According to the paper, the complaint “alleges that the owners and chef created a hostile work environment, and that the owners failed to prevent her sexual harassment by their chef, retaliated when Doe complained and threatened other Burma Taste employees with termination if they assisted Doe in filing the suit.” Doe told the paper she felt “embarrassed and degraded” by the chef’s behavior; as an immigrant from Myanmar, she said it’s rare for people from her culture to speak up with accusations like this.

Bay Area-based dairy-free cheese company ousts CEO and founder

Miyoko Schinner, the CEO and founder of Petaluma-based dairy-free cheese and butter company Miyoko’s Creamery, has not only been pushed out of her eponymous company but also accused of stealing trade secrets, the Business Times reports. In a lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California earlier this month, the company alleges Schinner was removed as CEO in June 2022 after which she “‘retaliated’ by stealing the company’s property, including its trade secrets and confidential information.”

Popular ice cream chain starts scooping in Los Gatos

Salt & Straw, the Oregon-based ice cream chain with five other locations around the Bay Area, is opening a sixth outpost in the region later this spring. The Mercury News reports the shop will be located in the Old Town shopping center in Los Gatos.

Sacramento’s fried chicken queen is back in the kitchen

The Sacramento Bee has the latest updates on N’Gina Guyton, the co-owner of South restaurant, which was known for serving excellent soul food and Sacramento’s best fried chicken before closing last year. Now Guyton plans to take over the historic Jim-Denny’s diner, bringing a modern Californian menu to the space. Expect “chorizo hot dogs covered in mango salsa and Takis” and burgers.

Luke’s Local opens in North Beach next month

Tablehopper has the official opening date for the latest outpost of Luke’s Local, which will be located where Green Street meets Columbus Avenue. The boutique grocery store will begin serving North Beach residents on March 10, 2023.