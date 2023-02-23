This Bay Area-Based Food Delivery Startup Is Packing Up and Heading to North Carolina

Food Rocket, a food delivery business that took off from the Bay Area in 2021 — with more than $27 million in funding to fuel its ascent — just announced it will cease all local operations. The February 22 announcement comes alongside 42 local workers being laid off, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The company said in a statement that its partnership with Circle K has taken off in North Carolina, which means the company needs to relocate its operations across the country.

It hasn’t been a terrific few years for food delivery tech companies, with DoorDash laying off more than 1,000 employees in December and reports of Mad Max-esque working conditions for delivery workers just a year before that. “The decision is related to an unstable economic environment and rising inflation, which negatively impact the startup’s business model,” Food Rocket said in the statement. Food Rocket also leased retail space at 1812 Polk Street and 507 Clement Street.

Gluten-free baking outfit expands in Los Gatos

Oy Gluten Free Baking Company, from the team behind Los Gatos’ Polenteria, announced on Instagram on February 16 it’s already outgrown its relatively new location. The business will move just down the street to serve Equator coffee alongside its celiac-safe pastries with a projected opening date of March 5.

North Beach group offers social media training to local businesses

North Beach Neighbors, a local professional association, is training 26 small businesses on how to go viral. Hoodline reports recipients of the digital marketing training include Molinari Delicatessen, Cassava, Il Casaro Pizzeria, and a handful more cafes, restaurants, and bars. The group is leveraging a $15,000 grant it won in 2017 from the City’s Office of Economic and Work Force Development (OEWD).

Indigenous almond festival returns to Yolo County

Séka Hills, the Patwin tribal name for the blue hills surrounding the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation’s lands, is an abundant haven for almond farming. The tribe operates the Olive Mill & Tasting Room in Brooks, where they’ll celebrate their annual Almond Festival, a tradition since 1915. The event is free-to-attend on Sunday, February 26 and includes farm tours, cooking demonstrations, and food trucks.