Crustacean Is Moving to a New Location, Complete With a New Secret Kitchen

Crustacean is readying for a big move: After 32 years at its Polk Street location, the restaurant is nearing the end of its lease and is set to move downtown to 191 Pine Street, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The new space will be larger, at 5,686-square-feet, and have a much bigger kitchen. (And yes, the Business Times confirmed that there will be another “secret kitchen” built into the new location for chef Helene An.)

Construction on the new space began last week, and the House of An restaurant group confirmed that they plan for the new location to open at the end of the year in time for the holidays.

Silver Oak takes over a neighboring vineyard with a new purchase

Napa’s Silver Oak Cellars is set to expand its local footprint with its recent purchase of the State Ranch Vineyard, which owns 36 acres of grapes, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The sale price was not disclosed, but the move was meant as “a way of ensuring it would have enough grapes in the years to come.”

A food truck finds its permanent home

Cochinita served food from the Yucatan for years as a food truck, and now the San Francisco Standard reports that the owners are readying their permanent restaurant in South San Francisco for opening in late April. The move will allow partners Karen Gonzalez and Sergio Albornoz to expand their menu, such as adding Yucatec tamales and relleno negro.

Tai San Restaurant set to close after 30 years

Fans of longrunning Tai San Restaurant in Berkeley have until the end of the month to visit before it closes for good, East Bay Nosh reports. The Elmwood restaurant opened in 1986 serving Chinese takeout, but now the owner told the news outlet that they’re closing because of “not enough business, rent, everything, you know! Everything.” The last day of business is Tuesday, February 28.