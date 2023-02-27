James Beard Award-Recognized Restaurateurs Plan Richmond District Wine Bar

Yuka Ioroi and Kris Toliao, co-owners of Cassava in North Beach, are looking for partners to open a wine bar in the Richmond District. The couple operated their restaurant out of the space at 3519 Balboa Street for a full decade before relocating from the Richmond District to the restaurant’s current home at 401 Columbus Avenue in October 2022.

Now according to a post on Instagram, the co-owners, who are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurateur this year, are on the hunt for partners to help manage and operate a wine bar in the old Balboa space. “We envision lighter bites, classic and elegant wine and relaxing atmosphere,” the post reads.

All-you-can-eat Indian buffet is back in action

Congrats to anyone who called Star India Restaurant on Geary Boulevard asking about the return of the restaurant’s all-you-can-eat-buffet. Owner Sukh Kaur tells the San Francisco Standard the restaurant will once again offer the lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. after fielding “10 to 15 calls a day from customers asking if the buffet was back on.”

Hayes Valley bar adds a daytime sandwich menu

Four-month-old Hayes Valley bar and restaurant Gambit Lounge is adding a lunchtime menu of sandwiches and salad as of February 25. In an email, co-owner Cezar Kusik says the bar and restaurant will now be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. serving an eclectic selection of sandwiches including the Sobieski (white kielbasa, Sonoma Brinery kraut, mustard, cwikla) and the Marvin Lee Aday (meatloaf, beet barbecue sauce, gouda, fried shallots, mushroom escabeche).

Castro District bar closes temporarily for updates

It’s been about a year since the sultry Lobby Bar opened in the Castro District and to mark the anniversary, owner Blake Seely says the bar will close for about a week to get a design refresh including new seating and other furniture. The bar will close Monday, February 27 with plans to reopen on Friday, March 3 at 5 p.m. Expect a new cocktail and food menu, as well.

Vegetarian diner closes Oakland outpost — again

East Bay Nosh reports that Saturn Cafe, which reopened in early 2022 after closing down about two years prior, has once again gone dark. The outlet reports the vegetarian diner known for serving classic fare such as nachos, fries, milkshakes, and sandwiches likely closed back in October. It was located inside the Adeline Food Hall in Oakland.