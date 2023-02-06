This Rapidly Expanding Detroit-Style Pizza Shop Is Coming to Daly City and the East Bay

There’s a new challenger for the best pizza and beer combo in Berkeley and Daly City. After a successful stint in chai with their business Samovar, brothers Jesse and Joshua Jacobs are elbow-deep in their savory venture, Joyride Pizza. Now the entrepreneurs are partnering with Gilman Brewing — at the Berkeley flagship and Daly City taproom — to provide their full menus as the brewery’s food. The brewery’s original location is, naturally, on Gilman Street, whereas the Daly City satellite taproom is adjacent to the BART station and the Century Daly City 20 theater. Jesse Jacobs says the partnership felt like a no-brainer. “Everyone was asking us to come to the East Bay,” Jacobs says. “Gilman has an amazing community, a great team, a great product.”

The brewery once offered a food menu, but Gilman founder Sean Wells wants to get back to focusing on the beer itself. So rather than burgers and fries, guests can expect the full suite of Joyride offerings at the spacious beer hall on Gilman Street, which offers delivery throughout the East Bay. Joyride will feed Gilman’s numerous communities who show up for everything from poetry night “The Break Room” to Friday night wrestling watch parties.

The menus will remain consistent at the new locations — including Joyride’s vegan and gluten-free offerings — with the newest addition of house-baked knots, a dozen leftover pizza dough bits fried to serve with Parmesan seasoning or cinnamon and sugar. Jacobs says he feels Joyride appeals to that intersection of outdoorsy beer people and diners with an eye toward healthful food. “Our pizza is craveable and healthy,” Jacobs says. “I drink beer, but I also do yoga and try to stay healthy.”

The Jacobs brothers opened the doors to their first Joyride Pizza locations in Yerba Buena Gardens and the Mission in October 2021. In short order, the duo opened two subsequent locations in Lower Haight with Woods Beer and on Market Street in fall 2022. Alastair Hannmann, who worked alongside San Francisco pizza legend Tony Gemignani, joined the brothers early on to design the menu. The collaboration paid off: Joyride’s jalapeno pineapple pie ranked fifth place in the International Pizza Expo 2022’s pan pizza division. Looking ahead, Jacobs says things feel focused and strong on his end of the pizza business. “Our operations have stayed true,” Jacobs says. “We’re able to keep our eyes on the horizon. And people are happy with what we have.”

Joyride Pizza is now available for order at Gilman Brewing’s flagship and taproom at 912 Gilman Street in Berkeley, and on major delivery apps. Joyride is available on-site in Berkeley, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. At the Daly City taproom at 2001 Junipero Serra Boulevard, Suite 180, Joyride Pizza is available noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.