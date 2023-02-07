 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County

Roam Burgers is set to plant a flag in the Corte Madera Town Center, taking over Vietnamese restaurant Maison de la Reine

by Paolo Bicchieri
A photo of a burger.
Roam Burger will open its newest location Corte Madera.
Roam Burger

Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”

The North Bay shopping complex tenants include Bay Area restaurant standards Pacific Catch, Il Fornaio, Starbird, and Philz Coffee to name a few. Roam Burgers will take over the space that currently belongs to Vietnamese restaurant Maison de la Reine. Fans of Maison de la Reine have about a month to get their final vermicelli, as the restaurant confirmed to Eater SF they believe they’ll cease operations in March.

Spiegelman will oversee a complete remodel of the space with Roam’s go-to design firm Zero Ten Design. This marks the sixth location for the burgeoning burger empire. The restaurant unveiled its house-made vegan burger in November 2022, as well. Spiegelman continues to spend lots of time in the area, as it’s where his parents still live. His business partner, Lynn Gorfinkle, bikes the trails weekly and surfs in Bolinas. Marin County is just a natural fit for the next location of Roam. “We have had our eyes on Marin for a long time and have received many requests from customers to open a location,” Spiegelman says. “We believe we’ve found a great one.”

Roam Burgers (346 Corte Madera Town Center) will open in the fall of 2023.

A photo of burgers and fries. Roam Burger

