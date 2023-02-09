There’s a Michelin-Pedigreed Cafe Coming to a High-Profile Corner in Jackson Square

On the heels of announcing plans to temporarily close their three-Michelin-star restaurant Quince, prominent San Francisco restaurateurs Michael and Lindsay Tusk are reportedly planning to expand their empire with a new cafe. The San Francisco Business Times reports the couple, who also owns and operates the more casual restaurant Cotogna, will take over the space at 596 Pacific Avenue, at the high-profile intersection where Pacific and Kearny meet Columbus Avenue. Previously, the location was home to the Station, a cafe that closed in 2020; it’s just up the block from Cotonga and not far from Verjus, the wine bar the couple shut down at the onset of the pandemic which has yet to reopen.

East Bay baker in critical condition after robbery

Jennifer Angel, the owner of Angel Cakes bakery in Oakland, is in critical condition after being robbed and dragged by a car, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Angel opened her popular bakery in the famous former home of T.J.’S Gingerbread House in 2016. Her fiance tells the newspaper she was put into a medically induced coma after sustaining injuries to her head and brain.

Popular Castro bar and club aims to reopen this spring

Q Bar, a gay bar and club in the Castro District, should finally reopen later this spring after being closed for multiple years, the Bay Area Reporter writes. The bar, located at 456 Castro Street, went dark after a fire in late 2019; co-owner Cip Cipriano tells the Reporter he had to “rebuild the building” due to the fire damage.

Iconic San Francisco diner may be done for good

While some may be celebrating the news that the historic Cliff House restaurant finally has a mysterious new owner, there’s some troubling news out about the future of a nearby restaurant space. The San Francisco Standard reports that the National Park Service, which owns the former Louis’ Restaurant space also above Ocean Beach, is not looking for a new vendor to move into the building.

How did that Napa cab end up in ‘The Last of Us’?

Anyone watching HBO’s hit series The Last of Us probably already noticed how big of a role food and drink played in the third episode. But the San Francisco Chronicle dug a little deeper into the logistics of how certain products, namely wines, end up on TV. The secret? Product-placement agencies that charge brands thousands of dollars to get their wines on the silver or small screen.