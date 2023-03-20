Hepatitis A Strikes Bay Area Frozen Strawberries Once More

You might want to double-check those bags of frozen berries from Costco and Trader Joe’s before blending up your morning smoothie. Crops of strawberries from California Splendor and Scenic Fruit are under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after an outbreak of hepatitis A was linked to the producing farms. The FDA named specific state and product recalls but points out California Splendor supplied berries to Trader Joe’s stores nationwide.

Bay Area shoppers should avoid Trader Joe’s tropical fruit blend, and any of the following products: Kirkland Signature 4-lb. bag Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries, Simply Nature Organic Strawberries, Vital Choice Organic Strawberries, Made With Organic Strawberries, and PNW-based PCC Community Markets Organic Strawberries. Hepatitis A symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and jaundice, according to experts. Children under the age of six may be asymptomatic. This list is not exhaustive and the FDA is continuing to identify potential suppliers and producers.

Berkeley bar owner proposes new building and signs new lease

Wilson Wong, the owner of UC Berkeley favorite Kip’s, submitted a proposal for a seven-story mixed-use building that would reincorporate his bar as the bottom floor tenant. The San Francisco Business Times reports the housing project and bar redesign is just a proposal at this stage, but Wong is already set to take over the former Pappy’s Bar & Grill location at 2367 Telegraph Avenue. The entrepreneur plans to open a separate business in that space before the next school year.

Los Altos market reopens and teases new vendors

State Street Market is reopening after temporarily closing at the end of January. Calling its initial reopening “new vendor preview days” on Instagram, the food hall is currently open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The market debuted in September 2021 to much fanfare but has seen its share of challenges, including Traci Des Jardins closing her restaurant adjacent to the food hall after just six months.

Hal the Hot Dog will return for one night

Oakland Colliseum’s favorite economist Hal Gordon, better known as Hal the Hot Dog Guy, hung up his mustard bottle for good in October 2022. But, KQED writes he’ll return for the season opener of the Oakland Roots, the professional soccer team based in the East Bay, on Saturday, March 25.

Richmond to host natural wine fair and market

By the Way Natty Wine Fair, run by Purity Wine, will take over 1401 Marina Way on April 1. This is the same organic winery that partnered with Larry June last year, and for this party, the co-op producers will bring together 30 winemakers and food vendors, too. Tickets cost $35 and are available on Eventbrite.