Chef Anthony Strong’s Pasta Playground Opens for Retail Sales in the Inner Richmond

The latest project from chef Anthony Strong — who owned the now-closed Mission District restaurant Prairie, and worked in the kitchens of Pizzeria Delfina and Locanda — has finally launched after months of anticipation. Pasta Supply Co. is Strong’s dual restaurant-retail shop, now selling “at least 30” different types of pasta, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The restaurant arm of the operation is set to debut in mid-April.

Located at 236 Clement Street, Pasta Supply Co. will have deli cases filled with a menagerie of pasta shapes including fusilli, paccheri, and bucatini, plus a selection of sauces — fitting for a chef dubbed the “nonna whisperer” due to his ability to get invited into many an Italian grandmother’s kitchen to watch and learn pasta making. While the retail side will be extravagant with take-home pasta options, the restaurant side will “always be concise, with only a handful of pastas,” the Chronicle states, such as malfadine with cultured butter and cheese.

Castro Starbucks remodel leaves everyone seat-less

In theory, renovations are meant to improve a space, but a recent remodel to the Castro Starbucks at 4094 18th Street has led to a chair-free version of the coffee chain, Hoodline reports. The location now operates with a grab-and-go format, including a standup coffee bar that runs the length of the cafe, according to a Hoodline reporter. This is in keeping with a store policy that for months wouldn’t allow customers to sit down, despite having seats; for what it’s worth, the outside bench has not (yet) been removed, but slow coffee drinkers might want to go elsewhere if they want the luxury of seating.

Steins Beer Garden & Restaurant celebrates its 10th birthday

The pandemic notwithstanding, anytime a business reaches 10 years in operation is worth celebrating. As such, Mountain View’s Steins Beer Garden & Restaurant is throwing a big ol’ party for its 10th anniversary, Palo Alto Online reports. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, Steins will be hosting a ticketed VIP event featuring a swag bag and all-you-can-eat-and-drink privileges, including a barbecue pig roast, spicy pork sausage, pork baby back ribs, “plus all the fixings.” Tickets cost $145 per person or $55 for the non-alcoholic option; after 3 p.m., the event will be free to attend with a la carte food purchases offered for what’s still available.

Help Hết Sẩy land its forever home

Last week Southern Vietnamese pop-up Hết Sẩy launched its fundraising campaign through SMBX to help get into a permanent restaurant space. Now, thanks to a successful start, the restaurant’s owners have launched a stretch goal of $124,000.