Alameda Just Became the Latest City to Cap Fees on Third-Party Delivery Apps Like UberEats

All over the country, fee caps on third-party delivery services like DoorDash and UberEats proliferated during the pandemic as cities sought ways to limit the monetary pressures of using these services during a time when restaurants were already struggling. More recently, those cities have been forced to revisit their stances on these limitations, moving to renegotiate what fee percentages third-party delivery services will look like moving beyond the pandemic. For example, in 2021, San Francisco became the first city in the country to make its fee cap permanent — though the city later renegotiated its deal with delivery companies to allow higher fees in some circumstances.

Now, the city of Alameda has proposed to reintroduce a limit on delivery fees that would extend its 15 percent service fee cap on third-party delivery apps for two more years, SFGATE reports. UberEats in particular told the news outlet that should the ordinance pass, it may be forced to “suspend delivery to City of Alameda residents.” Big words, but let’s see if they have the guts to follow through: the city council passed the ordinance at its meeting on Tuesday, March 21.

Sure, let’s do another food hall, this time from former Uber exec/co-founder

Speaking of Uber, former Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick is looking to open up a new food hall, this time in downtown San Jose, the Mercury News reports. A real estate venture controlled by Kalanick purchased the building in 2018 for $7.3 million, and now more details are available about the proposed plans for the space: There’s going to be a 1,000-square-foot dine-in restaurant, a coffee bar, and an estimated 26 kitchens on site.

[DJ Khalid voice] Anotha one! from Back of The House Inc.

Chef Adriano Paganini is set to add another restaurant to his local restaurant empire, this time inside Union Square’s Hotel G, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The space was most recently L’Costa, but as the Business Times noted, has been a rotating door of chefs who haven’t been able to make anything stick.

Do we want chicken-less chicken? Well, it’s happening.

Eat Just is on its way to bringing a “lab-grown chicken product” to the masses after recently receiving the regulatory greenlight from the Food and Drug Administration to move forward with its project, the San Francisco Standard reports. The Alameda-based company is also known for its vegan eggs and mayo.

Meet Filipino American dessert maker, Abi Balingit

Mayumu: Filipino American Desserts Remixed is the debut book from writer Abi Balingit. It’s part memoir, part cookbook centered around adaptations of Filipino desserts. Balingit will be at two author events in San Francisco this weekend: Omnivore Books at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, and the Excelsior branch of the San Francisco Public Library on Sunday, March 26.