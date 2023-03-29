The Couple Behind Hit Bakery Quail & Condor Is Opening Another Restaurant in Healdsburg

Big news for a small wine country town with a growing collection of excellent restaurants: the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the couple behind Quail & Condor bakery and Troubadour restaurant will take over beloved Healdsburg Italian restaurant Campo Fina, which closed after a decade in business last fall. Sean McGaughey and Melissa Yanc will flip the space into Molti Amici but tell the Chronicle they hope to preserve some of what the community loved about the previous restaurant. There will be Neopolitan-style pizzas, which will still cost about $20, plus pasta, wood-fired entrees, cocktails, beer, and lots of Italian and European wines.

Those familiar with the bustling Healdsburg dining scene should already be familiar with the couple’s work. Before opening Quail & Condor the couple worked at Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-nominated Healdsburg restaurant SingleThread. They further expanded their footprint in the quaint wine country town with Troubadour, a sandwich shop by day and a French bistro by night that’s located not far from Healdsburg’s central square. Both businesses have since become destinations for anyone visiting the area.

Oakland’s Elbo Room is closed — but not for good

Last fall, one of Oakland’s favorite Jack London Square-area bars announced plans to close come spring. But now CBS News has a joyful update. The popular live music venue and bar has new owners, so while it will still close under the previous ownership on Friday, March 31, the new owners say they plan to reopen sometime in June.

Some of San Francisco’s best breakfast sandwiches land in Dogpatch

If you’ve had one then you already know Bandit, the Tenderloin restaurant, makes some of the best breakfast sandwiches in San Francisco. And now, after some delays, the restaurant is ready to open its new location in the Dogpatch at 632 20th Street. Tablehopper says the sandos are selling as of today, Wednesday, March 29.

Lucky supermarket is pulling out of Larkspur

The San Francisco Standard reports Lucky Supermarket at 570 Magnolia Avenue in the North Bay town of Larkspur will close its doors after some 40 years in business on Friday, April 14. The company, which also owns Save Mart and FoodMaxx, says it will relocate workers to other locations but the closure leaves the Marin County town without a more affordable grocery shopping option.

Hit Union Square-area Vietnamese restaurant to open underground bar

Since opening in summer 2022, Vietnamese restaurant Bodgeda SF hasn’t struggled to win over diners with its menu of classic and modern dishes served in a comfortable space near Union Square. Now the owners are teasing a new development: a fresh drinking den to be housed in the basement below the restaurant. In an Instagram post, the team promised an opening sometime in April.