Another Week, Another Round of Layoffs in the Bay Area Food Scene

It seems those Impossible Foods layoff rumors in January were true: Alternative meat company Impossible Foods notified the state that 132 employees have been laid off, the San Francisco Business Times reports. That amounts to about 16 percent of the Redwood City-based company’s workforce, according to the news outlet. Scientists and research associates were among those hit by the latest wave of layoffs at the San Mateo County-based company.

These layoffs are in addition to an earlier round of layoffs that happened in October, which saw 6 percent of the Impossible Foods workforce impacted. Voluntary buyouts were also reportedly also offered to employees at the end of 2022.

Che Fico pays it forward

Reflecting on the changes San Francisco restaurant Che Fico has undergone since it re-opened following the COVID-19 shutdowns, chef David Nayfeld announced on Instagram that his restaurants will be offering a “Che Fico Scholarship.” Addressing the rising cost of goods and labor, which have led to higher menu prices, Nayfeld writes Che Fico “is not affordable for some in our community,” but he’d like to give back to those passionate about food and dining. “Through the Che Fico Scholarship, each month we will provide a complimentary, four-course dining experience, with beverage pairings, at Che Fico for those where cost is prohibitive,” Nayfeld writes. The restaurant group will be partnering with local community organizations, and candidates can send an email to scholarship@chefico.com for consideration.

It’s a chicken-and-egg situation

If you’ve been wondering about the reasons behind the rise in egg prices, the Mercury News digs into the issue, chatting with poultry expert Richard Blatchford, Ph.D., and asking him questions about the industry. It’s a complicated answer, but factors such as avian flu, a rise in grain costs, and California’s cage-free law all contribute to the near-doubling of egg prices, according to the expert.

Mexican sushi restaurant opens in downtown Sacramento

A restaurant focused on Mexican sushi and dishes from the Mexican state of Sinaloa opened in mid-February, the Sacramento Bee reports. La Capital Latin Cuisine is a new spot by owner Sergio Fonseca, serving Mexican sushi such as the Tres Amigos sushi roll with shrimp, chicken, steak, and cream cheese wrapped inside rice with chipotle teriyaki sauce, creamy avocado sauce, and cotija cheese on the outside.