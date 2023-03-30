Historic Mission Bakery La Victoria SF Launches Pan Dulce Retail Sales in the Bayview

As of this weekend, La Victoria SF, the long-running bakery known for producing some of the city’s finest pan dulce, will be selling its traditional Mexican baked goods directly to fans in the Bayview. The bakery has been pulling conchas and polvoron out of the ovens at its 1565 Kirkwood Avenue production facility for the past four years, but this marks the beginning of retail sales out of the space. The bakery will celebrate a grand opening this Saturday, April 1 from 1 to 6 p.m. Attendees can stop by to purchase fresh pan dulce and bread from Sour Flour, which bakes out of the La Victoria space.

Co-owner Danny Gabriner writes in an email that the bakery’s main retail space remains in the Mission, on the corner of 24th and Capp streets, where the business moved following the closure of the bakery’s original location on 24th Street. The bakery operated out of that space for some 70 years, before the Maldonado family, who founded the bakery and owned the 2937 24th Street space, sold it to Russian bakery and cafe Cinderella, located in the Richmond District. Eventually, Gabriner and partner Laura Hernandez relaunched the bakery under the new name.

The muffulettas finally arrive on Haight next month

Mark your calendars: Per a post on Sandy’s Instagram, a grand opening date for the pop-up’s first permanent space has been set for Thursday, April 20. The muffuletta shop will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to start, the post indicates, and there won’t be delivery. “The menu will be relatively small to start,” it reads, “keeping all of the classics and slowly rolling out new items as time goes on.”

The Mission might be getting a big box liquor store

There won’t be any cutty bangs for sale at the Mission’s upcoming liquor store. According to records from the San Francisco County Supervisor’s website, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors has approved a liquor license transfer for California Wine and Spirits LLC, which will operate as Total Wine & More. The massive liquor store will open at 1750 Harrison Street in the former OfficeMax space near Rainbow Grocery Cooperative.

San Francisco amateur wine collector puts rare bottle up for auction

If you’ve got any dusty old bottles of wine sitting around in your collection, you might want to give them a closer look. According to a press release from international auction house Bonhams, a San Francisco man recently realized a bottle of wine he says he purchased for about $250 back in the late 1970s could be worth tens of thousands of dollars. The bottle in question? A 3-litre 1971 La Tache, similar to this bottle which recently sold for more than $80,000. Should you have that much money to spare, this newly discovered bottle will be up for sale at Bonhams Skinner’s April 16-26 sale.

Correction: March 30, 2023, 11:02 a.m. This article was corrected to show that La Victoria SF’s production facility is located in the Bayview neighborhood.