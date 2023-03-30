 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner Deals Thunder Into the City for San Francisco Restaurant Week

Mark your calendars: San Francisco Restaurant Week returns Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 23

by Lauren Saria
Torched filet mignon at the Vault Steakhouse
Torched filet mignon at the Vault Steakhouse.
Hardy Wilson

In this economy, we could pretty much all use a break, so there’s perhaps even more incentive to take advantage of the deals being offered during this spring’s edition of San Francisco Restaurant Week. The event, put on as always by the city’s restaurant industry lobbying group the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, will run from Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 23 meaning 10 full days to take advantage of the discounted prix fixe menus offered by restaurants and bars across San Francisco.

If you’re new here, here’s how it works: During the 10-day run, dozens of restaurants, bars, and bakeries will offer limited prix fixe menus at set price points determined by the GGRA. Restaurants can participate for brunch, lunch, or dinner — or some combination of all three. Price points start at $10 for a two-course lunch and go up to $75 for a three-course dinner. Most deals land somewhere in between.

You can check out the list of participating restaurants on the San Francisco Restaurant Week website, and you might want to check back as the event draws closer; it’s likely more places will sign up in the coming week and others will finalize their menus, which will be added to the website.

At this early stage, a few exciting options include lunch at Pac Heights restaurant and wine bar Roaming Goat ($30), dinner at Señor Sisig’s Ferry Building outpost ($30), dinner at Cal-Italian classic Delfina ($75), and dinner at the Vault Steakhouse ($75). Other participating restaurants include 3rd Cousin in Bernal Heights, coastal Italian-inspired Bar Sprezzatura in the Financial District, Tenderloin Vietnamese restaurant Bodega SF, and La Société Bar & Café, the new-school French restaurant inside a SoMa hotel lobby.

Stay tuned for Eater SF’s guide to the best deals and most enticing menus in the coming weeks.

