Tech Power Couple Throws Metaverse Wedding With Reception at Pacifica’s Iconic Taco Bell Cantina

Meet Sheel Mohnot and Amruta Godbole, a San Francisco-based tech industry power couple (he’s a fintech venture capitalist and she’s a lawyer for Meta-owned Instagram) who recently tied the knot in quite possibly the most Bay Area of ways. The San Francisco Standard has the full story on the nontraditional nuptials, which the couple won through a contest thrown by fast food company Taco Bell.

According to the outlet, the couple wed during a totally legit, legally binding wedding “in the metaverse constructed by Taco Bell affiliates” before celebrating the event with 130 friends at what’s often referred to as the most beautiful Taco Bell in the world, that landmark Taco Bell Cantina right on the water at Pacifica State Beach. Mohnot and Godbole tell the Standard that one of their first dates was at the picturesque fast food destination, so it only fit that they’d celebrate their love at a “reception with unlimited Taco Bell catering.” The feast included a three-tiered Cinnabon Delight cake, vegetarian Doritos Locos Tacos, and boozy Baja Blasts, the Standard reports.

85-year-old FiDi bar attempts a major comeback

After more than eight decades in business, family-run Financial District business Harrington’s Bar & Grill closed its doors in late 2020 due, of course, to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a longtime fan hopes to revive the bar. The San Francisco Business Times reports that Ed Kim, who lives above the bar, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $250,000 in an effort to reopen the bar. The money will go toward “a liquor license transfer and potential updates to the kitchen, bathrooms, and entryway,” the Business Times reports.

Restaurateur has new plans for prominent Los Gatos building

Restaurateur Darren Matte (Danville Harvest and Per Diem in San Francisco) plans to open a new restaurant called Parkside in the former Boulanger building on the corner of Main Street and Montebello Way in downtown Los Gatos. The restaurant expects to debut in May and will serve “fresh, simple dishes that make use of the seasonal bounty of local farms,” the Mercury News writes.

There’s a new farmers market in West Oakland

Head to Peralta Street, between 18th and 20th streets, on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to check out the West Oakland Farmers Market, which launched last summer, KQED reports. It’s the neighborhood’s only farmers market and offers a “mosaic of goods provided by a diverse spectrum of local vendors and artisans,” the outlet reports.

Angler launches lunch menu five days a week

Head to Angler, the Saison team’s more casual restaurant on the Embarcadero, for a new lunch menu that’s being offered five days a week — Tuesday through Saturday — from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The tight seafood-focused menu includes oysters and caviar for a cool $100 or a fried halibut sandwich for $23.