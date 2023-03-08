This San Francisco Korean Restaurant Just Got Added to the California Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide surprise-announced six new additions to its California guide on Wednesday, March 8. One Bay Area restaurant is among the selections: San Francisco’s Bansang, which opened in April 2022. Other restaurants added to the guide in this announcement include Leona’s Sushi House, Niku X, Selanne Steak Tavern, Sushi Yuen, and Mabel’s Gone Fishing.

Bansang is helmed by chefs Ethan Min and Jin Lim, both of whom have experience working at high-end restaurants in San Francisco. Min comes to Bansang after working at Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn and Saison, as well as now-shuttered Kinjo; Lim also worked at Kinjo, as well as Michael Mina and Kabuto. The Fillmore District restaurant is from the Daeho Dining Group, also behind Bay Area Korean restaurant mini-chain Daeho Kalbijjim and YakiniQ. Bansang’s entry in the guide states the restaurant’s food is “an unapologetically contemporary take on Korean cuisine,” additionally stating that “there’s nothing remotely old-fashioned or stuffy about a meal here.” The restaurant serves a tapas-style menu meant for sharing, highlighting Min and Lim’s take on Korean food, incorporating Japanese and French culinary techniques, the San Francisco Chronicle reported at the restaurant’s opening.

This isn’t an official star designation or a Bib Gourmands list addition. Instead, a press release states the additions will be highlighted merely as “new” on the Michelin Guide “to help food lovers enjoy new discoveries before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars.” The restaurants can then go on to receive stars or land officially on a Bib Gourmands list when the annual Michelin Guide announcement is made, which is typically in the fall.