That 85-Year-Old FiDi Bar Might Not Make a Comeback After All

It feels like only yesterday that Harrington’s Bar & Grill neighbor Ed Kim told fellow San Franciscans he was seeking to reopen the 85-year-old bar. But, the owners of the bar — Ken and Michael Harrington, who are descendants of the original owners — told the San Francisco Business Times there are actually no plans to revive the business. In fact, the Harringtons say they will find a new tenant or sell the building outright.

The price tag for the building? $4.975 million for the two-story, 10,000-square-foot property. Harrington’s closed in 2020, ending its nearly century-long run in the Financial District. So, even as Kim has launched a GoFundMe to raise $250,000 he says would go toward the cost of transferring Harrington’s liquor license and paying for “potential updates to the kitchen, bathrooms, and entryway,” it’s unclear what, if anything, will take over the legendary space.

Peek inside the sleek new Park Tavern

After closing her restaurant in 2021 for renovations, Park Tavern owner Anna Weinberg focused on transforming her much-lauded Stockton Street restaurant from rustic to chic. Tablehopper got an inside look at the new black marble floor and vintage lamps hanging above the bar. It also sounds like new executive chef Marco Cerruti — who cooked at Saison, Beast + Bounty in Sacramento, and throughout Italy — will keep the food American while adding new dishes to the menu.

Bay Area pop-up celebrates 100th event in Bernal Heights

Bloom’s End, a “traveling bakery” run by Mary Denham, will host its centennial event on March 11. The pop-up will serve at Marlena from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. or when it sells out of blood orange blondies, blueberry-pear jam kolaches, and more.

Downtown has a new father-daughter-run Mexican restaurant

Randy Negi and daughter Lauren Negi just opened Cenote Mexican Kitchen & Watering Hole at 99 Pine Street. Tablehopper writes the restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with three street-style tacos for $9.75 and happy hour margs to quench that post-work thirst.

Dance through Bollywood night at this Dogpatch restaurant

Besharam, a San Francisco essential for dhokla and ringan no oro, is celebrating both International Women’s Day and Holi with a one night-only menu. Dishes including chili cheese pizza with smoked paneer and pakora vegetables are meant to evoke a night out at the theater in Mumbai. Reservations for the five-course $75 menu are available via Resy.