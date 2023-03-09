Get Ready to Unleash Your Inner Sophia: The Golden Girls Pop-Up Restaurant Is Coming to Town

Grab your finest caftan and your best gal pals because it’s time to let your inner Golden Girl shine. According to a press release, the roving pop-up restaurant inspired by the beloved 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls will land in San Francisco next month. The pop-up will be held at 1123 Folsom Street in SoMa and arrive in a flurry of banana leaves and neon signs beginning Wednesday, April 26. Tickets, which are only for sale online via BucketListers, start at $40. The event offers a range of seating and experiences including a table for two in the Golden Girls kitchen to a bar stool at the Rusty Anchor Bar.

Unlike other pop-ups like the Friends-themed store that came through San Francisco in 2019, The Golden Girls kitchen isn’t just about photo-ops (though, there look to be plenty of those). Every ticket to the pop-up includes a meal, specifically a main entree and a slice of cheesecake with the option to add on sides, desserts, beverages — and, of course, merch. The menu, available online, lists options including Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno, which can be made gluten-free; The Rose Marie Soup and Salad Combo, which includes either broccoli cheddar or vegan butternut squash soup; and a Rusty Anchor Omelet Sandwich.

And a short list of St. Olaf Sweets aims to capture the hearts of Betty White and Rose Nyland fans’ hearts with choices including cheesecake, Sperheoven Krispies, Genurkenflurgen Cake, and Blanche’s Georgia-Style Cookies. Coffee, Southern Belle libations, and mocktails will also be for sale.

After the San Francisco run, the pop-up heads to Chicago this May and Miami later in the year.