 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Here’s Where This Favorite SoMa Cafe Is Bringing Its Focaccia and Sweet Lattes Next

Telescope Coffee will move to 345 Sixth Street and open the doors to its new space by the beginning of May

by Paolo Bicchieri
A pie.
Telescope Coffee is much more than a cafe. Jenny Ngo’s shop whips up inventive pastries, house-made milks, and numerous pop-ups.
Jenny Ngo

What do you do when your adorable but very small cafe gets too popular? Telescope Coffee owner Jenny Ngo loved her first location at 451 Ninth Street, but customers had almost no room to enter the space — even three or four people felt like a crowd. So, Ngo decided to upgrade, closing the micro cafe on March 18 in anticipation of opening a newer, larger location. Now, with keys in hand to the space, she’s moving the business to its new home at 345 Sixth Street, just a few blocks from the original location. The business will be the first retail tenant on the ground floor of an apartment complex called 345Six, a development from Atlas Property Groups in SoMa that’s just a few years old. The location will be almost double the space of the first spot and with the added amenity of seats — which is big for Telescope and its fans. “We’re excited to finally have seating,” Ngo says. “Before we even opened Telescope, we always wanted to have customers enjoy coffee and sit down with us.”

The shop’s famous focaccia will still be on the menu, alongside the Instagrammable honeycomb latte. Ngo expects to expand the offerings though and is taking the R&D phase seriously in preparation for the opening. Sandwiches and other specials are in the works and may make an appearance on the upcoming menu. For now, she’s still working on the details, but on the whole, it’s the creativity in the pastry department that is most exciting. In the final weeks of the first shop’s run, for example, Ngo came up with mini gluten-free banana cream pies and chocolate cupcakes with toasted sage buttercream. The major coffee partnership remains with Cosmic Dust, the San Jose roaster that supplies Telescope with its beans, and already the two businesses have plans in mind for the Sixth Street location; Telescope and Cosmic hope to host coffee training and other events that allow them to interact with the community in the larger space.

The new shop is around the block from the Folsom Street corridor, near sandwich spot Deli Board and a handful of divey bars. Telescope aims to be a welcome addition to a neighborhood that has seen a number of closures in recent months, including 40-year-old Don Ramon’s and fine dining-art hybrid restaurant Palette (which has since reopened as Aphotic). To ring in the good news, Ngo will throw a big party on the opening day. “There’ll be something special,” Ngo says.

A cake. Siddhi Balaji
A drink. Jenny Ngo

Telescope Coffee will open at 345 Sixth Street in late April or early May from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Telescope Coffee

451 9th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 Visit Website

More From Eater SF

The Latest

That Much-Anticipated Hayes Valley Trader Joe’s Is (Fingers Crossed) Back on Again

By Dianne de Guzman

This Marina Bar Put All Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie Flavors Into a Limited-Run Cocktail Menu

By Dianne de Guzman

This Family-Run East Bay Barbecue Spot Just Closed After 55 Years in Business

By Lauren Saria

This Family-Run Dim Sum Restaurant Is Now Dishing Up Vegan Siu Mai and Mochi Buns

By Paolo Bicchieri

Mission District Dive Bar the Wooden Nickel Has Closed for Good

By Lauren Saria

This SoMa Staple for Chimichangas and Carnitas Has Closed After 40 Years

By Paolo Bicchieri, Dianne de Guzman, and 1 more

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Francisco newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world