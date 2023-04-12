This Tiny Family-Run Mexican Restaurant in the Marina Is on the Verge of Closure

La Canasta has been a part of the Cow Hollow neighborhood for 32 years but now the couple behind the business has fallen on hard times and the restaurant is temporarily closed, Tablehopper reports. Owner Alberto Mier was diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic prostate cancer in late 2021, leading him to retire and undergo chemotherapy, while his wife LiLi Mier took over the grill, according to a GoFundMe set up by their son. The couple is also experiencing issues with their personal housing and is being evicted for falling behind on their rent.

In addition to that, Tablehopper continues, the restaurant’s landlord is also attempting to evict the Miers and La Canasta after renting the space to the couple for more than three decades. The power has been turned off at La Canasta, forcing the restaurant into temporary closure as they fight the eviction case over their housing. Any money raised through GoFundMe will go toward helping the Miers with personal expenses, while also providing funds for starting a ghost kitchen to sell food. Read the whole story via Tablehopper.

Are you in the market for a well-loved restaurant?

Tommaso’s Ristorante Italiano has been a North Beach institution since 1935, but the current owners are looking to retire and want to keep the restaurant in the family, so to speak. Or, a family, as Carment Crotti told the San Francisco Standard, saying their preference is to pass along Tommaso’s to another family, much like the previous owners did with them in 1973. The hope is that the next owner will keep on the employees, many of whom have worked at the restaurant for more than 20 years.

In case you’ve been wondering about those seat-less Starbucks...

The recent remodel of a Castro Starbucks led to a stark change to the environment — namely the removal of the location’s tables and chairs. SFGATE dug into the reasons why, highlighting theories from locals that the chain is “attempting to remove the issues of homeless and mental illness from stores,” as one barista put it. The company refused to directly respond, of course, maintaining that “Starbucks operates under various formats, which include grab-and-go, drive-thus, and full-service cafes,” according to SFGATE.

Local food brand lands on ‘Shark Tank’

Locally-based Mexican food brand Tia Lupita will get its time in front of the sharks during an upcoming episode of Shark Tank. Founder Hector Saldivar will pitch his Cactus Corn Masa Tortillas, which are made with nopales and are (notably) grain-free. The episode airs Friday, April 14.