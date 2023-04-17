These Two Peninsula Bakeries Are Battling Over Naming Rights

Who knew a back-and-forth between two soon-to-open Burlingame bakeries could get so tense? But the drama between Backhaus, a San Mateo bakery since 2016, and the nearly-open Bakehouse, the bakery component of new vegan restaurant Twelvemonth, is no laughing matter for the two businesses. Neither of the businesses is open yet — though this marks the second location for Backhaus — but the San Francisco Chronicle reports trademark lawyers and a cease and desist letter are already in the mix.

Backhaus owner Anne Moser says she tried reaching out to the similarly-named business through email and Instagram direct messages to ask the incoming bakery owner to consider adding clarifying signage to distinguish between their two businesses, as customers continuously reached out to Moser with questions about what they assumed was a new Backhaus location. Bob Trahan, owner of Twelvemonth and Bakehouse, wrote in a now-deleted Instagram comment that the name’s inspiration came from a deli in Michigan. Moser retained a trademark lawyer who drafted a letter to Twelvemonth to change their signage; since reporting, the Chronicle updated the piece to say Trahan intends to make the signage less confusing.

Ali Wong returned to the Bay for dinner at Viet Gao

Star of Netflix’s new Beef and Always Be My Maybe, comedian Ali Wong ate at new-to-San Francisco Vietnamese restaurant Gao Viet Kitchen. The popular San Mateo restaurant opened its new location in the Inner Sunset in December 2022. The restaurant hosted the San Franciscan comedian in early April and took to Instagram to say Wong and her family were wonderful guests.

Gluten-free bakery on the Peninsula shutters

In further Bay Area bakery news, Palo Alto’s go-to gluten-free shop Misfits Bakehouse closed on Saturday, April 15. The San Francisco Chronicle spoke to owner Mina Makram about family health concerns and the difficulties of running an alternative bakery in the Bay. The entrepreneur has been running the business alone for about a year and is ready to move on. That said, Makram told the paper he intends to open a space in Tampa, Florida, near his family.

New Japantown tenant spotted on the horizon

An application for a liquor license sign popped up in a restaurant space for the Japan Center Mall, indicating a new business called Ichiju is about to move in. While details are sparse, the business will sell beer and wine and take over a parcel next to the uber-popular Sophie’s Crepes and Udon Mugizo.